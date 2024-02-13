Donald Trump appeals immunity decision to Supreme Court





Former President Donald Trump is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stay an appeals court ruling that he is not immune from prosecution.

“This Court should suspend the D.C. Circuits' mandate to avoid, once again, an unprecedented and unacceptable departure from ordinary appellate procedures and allow President Trump's immunity claim to be decided in the course of ordinary course of justice,” Trump’s lawyers said in a court filing. Monday.

Trump argued that he could not be tried for alleged crimes committed while he was in office. But his argument did not hold up.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled last week that “any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions.” A lower court also ruled that Trump was not immune from prosecution.

Trump faces multiple criminal investigations at the state and federal levels. Last week's ruling followed the case in which Trump is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The trial in the case was scheduled to begin March 4, but Judge Tanya Chutkan decided to delay the case while the immunity request was decided.

Trump had until Monday to appeal to the Supreme Court. It is unclear when the court will respond.

SEE MORE: Trump threatens to withdraw defense aid if NATO countries don't pay

Trending stories on Scrippsnews.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvq.com/donald-trump-appeals-immunity-ruling-to-supreme-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos