Press: When counting mental blunders, Donald Trump is ahead





Everything the White House says about Special Advisor Robert Hur's report is true. First, Hur exonerated President Biden of any criminal wrongdoing related to the classified documents found in his possession. Sloppy, yes; but criminal, no. “No criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” Hur concluded. Good for Biden.

Second, Hur pointed out that Biden cooperated with the Justice Department, unlike Donald Trump, who undermined the government's investigation into presidential documents shipped to Mar-a-Lago. Good for Biden.

Third. Robert Hur – like James Comey before him – has crossed the line. Unable to find a reason to accuse Biden of a crime, he took off his special prosecutor's hat and put on his MAGA hat, describing Biden as an “older, well-meaning man with a bad memory.” The White House is right.

These comments had nothing to do with the facts of the case. They amounted to little more than a political stunt. Bad for Biden.

Again, everything the White House says about the Hur report is true. Unfortunately for Biden, the good things about Biden will soon be forgotten. The media has and will continue to talk about only the wrong things: questions about Biden's mental acuity. These concerns have been raised before, but now take on added importance due to the Special Prosecutor's report. And these are concerns the White House can no longer ignore.

As unfair as it may seem, polls show that voters are not focused on Biden's legislative record, the strength of the economy or his leadership on the world stage. They only worry about one thing: Is Biden starting to lose his mind? Or is he already too old for this job?

These are legitimate questions. For Joe Biden, 81 years old. But also for Donald Trump, 77 years old – and who seems to show signs of diminishing mental abilities.

More often, in fact, than Biden. Surprised? Let's check the file.

As has been widely reported, Biden has made several gaffes in recent weeks. He confused the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, confused the late French President François Mitterrand with current French President Emmanuel Macron, and misidentified Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi as the President of Mexico and not from Egypt.

These, while worrying, are overshadowed by Trump's recent gaffes. I'm not talking about the big lies he often tells: that he actually won the 2020 election; that he presided over the strongest economy in history; that he was named Michigan Man of the Year; that windmills cause cancer, and many more. Nor the dangerous political statements he has made, such as encouraging Russia to invade any country that does not pay its full share of NATO dues.

No, we're talking about gaffes, the same kind of mental problems that Joe Biden is criticized for. Repeatedly in a January rant, Trump mistook Nikki Haley for Nancy Pelosi. He hailed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as “the leader of Turkey.” He bragged about beating Barack Obama in 2016 in “an election that everyone said couldn't be won” and bragged about leading Obama “by a lot” in 2024. He said Joe Biden would drag us “into World War II.” And he blamed Jeb Bush, not his brother George W., for starting the Iraq war.

This election is expected to be about important political differences and the future of democracy. But if it truly must be decided by gaffes — and which candidate will make the fewest of them — Joe Biden will win in a landslide.

The Press hosts “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life Between Two Fires”.

