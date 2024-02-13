Reviews | Why Beijing is struggling to fulfill its mission of telling China's story well

Policymakers have been asked to have confidence in their own culture, history, ideology and political system so that they can tell the international public that China's approach is better than the West's on many issues. questions.

This policy goal explains the increasingly assertive and sometimes confrontational rhetoric from Chinese officials and state media in recent years. Assertiveness and not backing down in the face of Western pressure are seen as the way to gain the right to speak.

The performance of officials is generally measured by their ability to attract domestic audiences. Photo: AP

But, publicly and privately, officials and state media executives have expressed frustration that Chinese discourse does little to sway international public opinion.

One example was a November 2022 comment in the Communist Party Peoples Daily, which admitted that it was difficult for China to present its arguments through international media and that when they were broadcast, the impact was negligible.

Beijing has invested millions of dollars in this propaganda campaign, including creating overseas media outlets, hiring former TV anchors from places like CNN for its official English-language channel CGTN, and for billboards electronics in Times Square in New York.

For Chinese officials and state media, the reason the campaign is not effective is because of the bias and domination of Western media, academics and the public.

At the same time, Chinese officials and analysts have examined the language used to see if those messages could be better communicated. Authorities have also sought to achieve this by expanding their social media presence abroad.

However, these efforts fail to address some of the fundamental flaws in China's international propaganda.

One is that in the Chinese system, once an official line or discourse is formed, it is propagated by state media and there is no room for a dissenting voice.

It's a different story in the West, where many narratives and arguments are presented from different sources, including voices that question the official line and where people are free to have their own opinions.

In Chinese political culture, even well-meaning criticism from supporters can be seen as defiance or animosity from Beijing. Thus, the call to tell China's story well is often interpreted as telling a story about the good side of China.

Criticism, well-intentioned or not, is not welcome in Beijing. And even if Chinese officials or state media tell the truth, they are often seen by outsiders as whitewashing.

Another factor is the way the Chinese administration functions in terms of propaganda. The performance of civil servants is generally measured by their ability to appeal to domestic audiences and by their ability to gain approval from their superiors, not by their ability to convince international audiences.

This means that managers are likely to care more about what they say to media outlets that the national public can access, and how their words are received by their bosses.

In addition to this desire to make China's position known on controversial international issues, Beijing also wants to extend its soft power through culture.

This is less of a challenge, given that Chinese cultural heritage has always attracted the interest of people around the world.

People-to-people exchanges might also be an easier sell for Beijing, but it will have to refrain from imposing its views on visitors. Instead of telling the story of China, perhaps it would be better to let people explore and discover for themselves.