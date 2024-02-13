Why do some mainstream conservatives support Trump?





Londoners' Journal When will there be a love story between the conservative party and the ex-president Donald Trump come to an end? At a rally this weekend, Trump told supporters he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO allies that aren't paying their dues. But that did not stop another conservative MP from going all out for the former president. In The House magazine, John Hayes argues that Trump has restored confidence in democratic legitimacy. He describes his fans as exuberant and his rallies as rock concerts. Hayes joins a list of prominent conservatives who have praised Trump in recent months, with his selection as the GOP nominee appearing all but assured. Boris Johnson wrote in a recent article that a Trump presidency could be exactly what the world needs, while Andrea Jenkyns thinks we'd be in a safer place if Trump actually returned, looking at the situation with Ukraine and Russia. Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he would prefer Trump to be in power as he is better disposed towards the UK than President Biden. Bring it back! was former president Sir Jake Berry's rallying cry on ITV. And Liz Truss says she wants a Republican in the White House. Other conservatives, like Foreign Affairs Committee Chairwoman Alicia Kearns, hate Trump. Which side will win? RIGHT? RIGHT? RIGHT? RIGHT? The prime ministers GB News The question and answer session held last night in County Durham gave us a taste of things to come in this year's expected general election campaign. Answering many questions from the public on the economy, education and even Covid vaccines, Rishi Sunak rocked harsh warnings about his unprincipled opponent Keir Starmer to his usual idiotic awkwardness, at one point repeatedly praising a questioner's velvet tuxedo jacket. The story continues He also revealed a verbal tic that may become familiar to all of us come election time. When chatting with the average Joe, the Prime Minister likes to say right at the end of almost every sentence. Is this Californian boardroom voodoo, intended to persuade the public with repetitive assertions? Or is he just a little nervous when speaking to the general public? Shit show in Rochdale Shock, panic, anger, misery. The last few days have been a roller coaster ride for Labor after their celebrations. Rochdale By-election candidate Azhar Ali has floated conspiracy theories about the October 7 attacks in Israel. Labor's campaign collapsed a fortnight before polling day, with Sir Keir Starmer withdrawing his support for Ali after the deadline to find a new candidate expired. But there was one final indignity. According to veteran political journalist Michael Crick, who resides in the constituency, a drain pipe burst at the Labor Party campaign office over the weekend, flooding the place with sewage. What shit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/why-top-tories-backing-trump-130432996.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos