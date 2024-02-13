Donald Trump's comments on NATO could blow up in his face





In recent weeks, Donald Trump has mostly succeeded in prodding Washington Republicans to oppose a funding deal that would include billions in military aid to Ukraine. But on Saturday, after Trump said he would not protect U.S. allies against Russia if he believed their contributions to NATO were insufficient, the ex-president's pressure campaign continued. suddenly encountered a problem.

Less than 24 hours later, 18 Republican senators joined their Democratic colleagues on Sunday to advance a foreign aid package that Trump had specifically urged them to oppose, writing on Truth Social, ARE YOU LISTENING TO THE Senate American (?), NO MONEY IN THE FORM OF FOREIGN AID SHOULD BE BROUGHT TO ANY COUNTRY UNLESS IT IS IN THE FORM OF A LOAN, NOT JUST A GIFT. Additional funding plan provides $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but does not include sweeping immigration changes and border security improvements called for in the deal bipartisan bill that did not survive last week's procedural vote.

In a speech Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seemingly directly refuted Trump's comments in South Carolina. “I know it has become very fashionable in some circles to neglect the global interests that we have as a world power,” McConnell said. It is useless work for idle minds. And it has no place in the United States Senate. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican who voted in favor of the bill, blamed Trump aides for the comments and told Politico that more Republicans would likely support the measure once amendments are filed. Even Sen. Rand Paul, typically a staunch Trump defender, called the remark stupid. (Paul nevertheless vowed to obstruct the foreign aid program at every turn.)

Despite new legislative proposals from Republican supporters, its fate remains uncertain. The Senate was scheduled to begin a two-week recess Monday, but is now expected to remain in session until a vote on final passage can take place later this week. Republicans will likely condition their support on policy and funding changes that they say would reduce migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. The uneasy marriage of foreign aid and border security, now an entrenched Republican model, has led to months of stalled negotiations. Some Senate Republicans expressed opposition to the latest funding plan, saying it was not strict enough, even though it would have provided billions in emergency funds for ICE and its immigration detention centers, customs and border protection, as well as additional border fortifications.

