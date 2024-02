Imprisoned Imran Khan rules out alliance with Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto

“We will neither sit with PML-N nor PPP,” Imran Khan said

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ruled out any alliance with the two largest political parties after his candidates won the largest number of seats in last week's general elections.

Candidates loyal to Imran Khan defied a crackdown that prevented them from campaigning and forced them to run as independents, with a combined score higher than any party in Thursday's general election.

The upheaval prevented the military-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from gaining a ruling majority.

“We will not sit with either the PML-N or the PPP,” he told a handful of journalists covering a procedural hearing at the prison outside the capital Islamabad.

There were widespread allegations of electoral fraud and manipulation of results after authorities cut off the country's mobile phone network on election day and counting lasted more than 24 hours.

“We will challenge the election rigging in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and we will examine the alliance later,” Imran Khan said, holding a prayer rosary in his hand.

The remarks are among the first Imran Khan has made publicly since the poll five days ago proved a boon for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, despite it being effectively dismantled .

Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence in 2022 and subsequently waged an unprecedented campaign of defiance against the country's military kingmakers.

He was buried under dozens of trials, convicted numerous times and banned from running for office – all of which, he says, was orchestrated to prevent his return to power.

Top PTI leaders were subject to mass arrests and the party was blocked from appearing on the ballot in a crackdown that analysts say was planned by the military establishment.

Independents loyal to Imran Khan still won about 90 of the 266 elected seats in Pakistan's parliament, but the PTI insists its results would have been much higher without rigging.

The PTI has largely focused on contesting the legitimacy of the vote, rather than engaging with other parties.

The PML-N and the PPP are meanwhile engaged in negotiations to join the government together. The parties had already formed a broad coalition to oust Imran Khan two years ago.

“Once a decision is taken, the nation will be informed,” PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday. “We must move forward in the national interest.”

