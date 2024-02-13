Trump asks judges to intervene in January 6 case





EMERGENCY FILE By Amy Howe on February 12, 2024 at 6:10 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency appeal Monday in a dispute over special counsel Jack Smith's criminal charges against him. (Michael Candelori via Shutterstock)

This article was updated on February 13 at 9:58 a.m.

Four days after the justices heard oral arguments in his quest to be reinstated to vote in Colorado, former President Donald Trump was back at the Supreme Court, asking the justices to temporarily block a court ruling federal appeal ruling that he could be tried. on criminal charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a 39-page document released Monday afternoon, Trump claimed that [w]Without immunity from criminal prosecution, the presidency as we know it will cease to exist. And complaining of an unprecedented and unacceptable departure from ordinary appellate procedures by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Trump asked the Supreme Court to freeze the courts' decision lower, not only to give him time to request a review of this decision in court. Supreme Court, but also to allow him to ask the entire D.C. Circuit to weigh in on a maneuver that could further delay the proceedings even if the Supreme Court ultimately rules against him.

The dispute over Trump's immunity from prosecution is already very familiar to judges. In late December, they rejected a request from special counsel Jack Smith to decide quickly, without waiting for an opinion from a federal appeals court, whether Trump has immunity. Smith then argued that it was of paramount importance that Trump's immunity claims be resolved as quickly as possible, but the justices instead chose to allow Trump's appeal to proceed first in the D.C. Circuit, which heard oral arguments on January 9 and issued its opinion. decision on February 6.

The DC Circuits decision rejecting Trump's immunity requests came from a unanimous three-judge panel consisting of two judges appointed by President Joe Biden and one judge appointed by former President George HW Bush. In a 57-page opinion, the panel refuted Trump's assertion that he could not be prosecuted for his official actions as president. He explained that Trump's position would collapse our system of separate powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three branches… We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.

The panel also refused to accept Trump's assertion that, under the Constitution, a former president can only be prosecuted on criminal charges if he is first impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, while Trump was acquitted by the Senate. The Constitution specifies the sanctions that can be imposed if a public official is found guilty, the appeals court noted, such as removal from office and barring him from holding future office, and it makes clear that the limited consequences of Impeachment does not immunize convicted officials from criminal prosecution, but that does not mean that officials who are not convicted cannot be prosecuted.

Nor does the Constitution's double jeopardy clause, the panel continued, prevent prosecutions of Trump. Trump had argued that he could not be criminally prosecuted because he was impeached for similar or closely related conduct but acquitted by the Senate. The double jeopardy clause, the panel noted, is intended to prohibit multiple criminal prosecutions, which is not the case here.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan had initially set a March 4 trial date for Trump's case, but last week she rejected that date and indicated she would set a new one if and when Trump's claims Trump's immunity would be resolved.

Under Supreme Court rules, Trump had 90 days to file his petition for review of the DC Circuits decision. But the appeals court said it expected him to act much more quickly, saying its decision would take effect on February 12 unless he applied to the Supreme Court by there.

Trump appeared in court Monday afternoon to request a stay of the DC Circuits decision. The appeals courts' decision that Trump is not immune from prosecution is, he wrote, a flagrant violation of historical precedent and norms. If allowed to stand, he warned, it will trigger destructive cycles of recrimination, such that the threat of future prosecutions will hang like a millstone around the neck of every future president, distorting presidential decision-making, undermining the independence of the president and obscuring his ability. to carry out the duties of his office without fear and impartially.

Additionally, Trump added, if he were to be tried at the height of the election season, it would radically disrupt his ability to campaign. Therefore, he concluded, DC Circuits' decision poses a threat both to his own First Amendment rights and to those of tens of millions of Americans who, he insisted, have the right to hear his campaign message when they decide how to vote in November.

Just as he did in opposing Supreme Court oversight in December, Trump warned the justices against moving too quickly. He suggested that allowing him to first seek review of the decision of the panels of the entire D.C. Circuit would provide an opportunity for further review in the lower court before this Court considers the new, complex issues and capitals at stake in this appeal.

Trump's request will first go to Chief Judge John Roberts, who handles emergency appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The court on Tuesday morning ordered Smith to file his response to Trump's request by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20. Once that response is filed, Roberts and (almost certainly) the rest of the court could either treat Trump's request as a demand. for a stay of the DC Circuits decision, as he charged, or they could treat it as a petition to review the lower courts' decision more broadly.

This article was originally published in Howe on the Court.

