Indonesia Votes With Ex-General Subianto The Favorite

Indonesians vote for a new president on Wednesday, with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto the favorite, despite concerns over his human rights record and allegations of inappropriate support from outgoing leader Joko Widodo.

According to polls, Subianto, a military leader under the Suharto dictatorship a generation ago, is on track to obtain a majority that would allow him to avoid a second round.

The 72-year-old is the clear favorite after a campaign that mixed populist rhetoric and promises to continue the policies of Widodo, who remains hugely popular but is constitutionally required to step down after nearly a decade in power.

“We will fight to bring prosperity to all Indonesians. We will continue what has already been built by previous presidents,” Subianto said in his final speech to supporters at a weekend campaign rally.

Nearly 205 million people are eligible to vote for Subianto or his rivals, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, in the fifth presidential election since the end of the Suharto dictatorship in 1998.

Rights groups have expressed concern that Subianto could roll back hard-won democratic freedoms if he wins, highlighting accusations that he ordered the kidnapping of democracy activists at the end of Suharto.

Subianto was discharged from military service in 1998 for these kidnappings. The United States for years denied him a visa because of his rights record, but he denied the accusations and was never charged.

Subianto has since rehabilitated his image, in part thanks to a clever social media campaign targeting Indonesian youth in which he is described as a “cuddly grandfather”.

Another key factor in his popularity is having Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice-presidential running mate.

Widodo enjoys near-record approval ratings after two terms overseeing steady economic growth and relatively stable politics in the country's young democracy.

But some legal experts and rights groups have accused Widodo of inappropriately using government funds to support Subianto.

Questions were also raised about how Raka, 36, became Subianto's running mate.

In October, Indonesia's then-chief justice, who is Widodo's brother-in-law, changed rules that barred any candidate under 40 from running for high office.

Subianto and his aides have rejected all accusations of impropriety.

And many voters seem willing to ignore Subianto's past or are unaware of the allegations.

“These are just attacks from the opponents. I don't want to hear anything bad from them,” said Novita Agustina, 24, who traveled four hours to see Subianto speak this weekend.

“I just focus on being supportive.”

Baswedan, a former Widodo staffer and Jakarta governor, rose in the polls during the latter stages of the campaign to become the favorite to challenge Subianto in the event of a runoff.

Former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, the candidate for Widodo's ruling party, had initially been seen as a front-runner, but his campaign failed badly.

With Wednesday declared a national holiday, more than 800,000 polling stations are open for just six hours across three time zones – from 7:00 a.m. (22:00 GMT Tuesday) in far eastern Papua until 1:00 p.m. (06:00 GMT) in the other side. of the country in the jungles of Sumatra.

Polling stations will be manned by more than 5.7 million poll workers and more than 20,000 seats are up for grabs, from district level to national parliamentary seats and the presidency.

Official results are not expected until March, but “quick counts” should give a reliable indication of the winner later on Wednesday.