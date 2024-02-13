install a space base in the Horn of Africa

China's presence in cooperation projects with the vast majority of African countries has become increasingly strong over the years.. So much so that Beijing took a giant step and with the 79-year-old President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh – in power since May 1999 – agreed to install a space base on its territory.

Located in the strategic enclave of the Horn of Africa, Djibouti is located in the east of the continent, between Eritrea and Somalia, at the confluence of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. It is separated from the Arabian Peninsula by the important Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the natural passage for much of the world's trade in crude oil and goods between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

A French protectorate since the 19th century, known as French Somalia, which became independent in 1977, Djibouti is a country with an area of ​​23,200 square kilometers, the size of the Valencian Community, but with a population five times smaller, or only 1.2 million inhabitants. – a million of whom live in the capital, also called Djibouti.

Known as French Somalia until its independence in 1977, Djibouti is a strategic enclave controlling maritime traffic of crude oil and goods between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean – PHOTO/Public domain Wikipedia

This sparsely populated country has maintained very good diplomatic, commercial and military relations with the large Asian country over the past 45 years. On its coasts, China opened a naval base in 2017 to provide logistical support for its navy, which already crisscrosses the world's oceans. And now, the next step that Beijing has decided to take is to build a spaceport near Obock, in the far north of the territory, a stone's throw from its military installation.

It is not a ballistic missile launch base. Such a decision would immediately be vetoed by the United States, which since 2003 has also had a major military base near the capital and its international airport, Washington's only permanent base on African soil: Camp Lemonnier, which houses some 4,000 military and auxiliary personnel over an area of ​​approximately 4 square kilometers.

Video conference from the Chinese Tiangong space station organized by the Chinese Embassy in Djibouti to raise awareness about the activities of Chinese astronauts in orbit – PHOTO/Embassy of China in Djibouti/TWITTER

Position yourself in the growing space market in Africa

Beijing aims to build a commercial space base to try to position itself in the growing African satellite market. Until now, countries on the continent that have bid for space have had to turn to the United States, Russia, Europe, India and even China to put their platforms into orbit. On the other hand, a launch complex in Djibouti would appeal to the new African Space Agency and many countries on the continent.

The initiative comes from the very influential Chinese ambassador to Djibouti, Hu Bin, supported by a core of leaders close to Xi Jinping and supported by the head of the Chinese space agency, Zhang Kejian. But the proposal presented to the highest authorities in Djibouti was routed via two private Chinese business groups. One of them is Touchroad International Holding Group, which has been mining in Djibouti for more than 20 years.

It was Touchroad President Liehui He who presented last June to President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed and a group of ambassadors from East African countries the main features of an initiative whose investment exceeds one billion dollars. The second Chinese company involved in the project is Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group (HKATG), which is providing the technology component.

The very influential Chinese ambassador to Djibouti, Hu Bin, through whom Beijing presented its proposal for a space base in Africa – PHOTO/Embassy of China in Djibouti/TWITTER

The terms of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) letter of intent that the two private companies signed with the State of Djibouti “detail the responsibilities of each party,” confirms Aboubakar Hassan, secretary general of the Ministry of Education. higher education and research. the department in which space activities are carried out. Chinese companies will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of the project and the construction of the necessary infrastructure.

The three partners have formed a joint venture which will be responsible for operating satellite launch services in low and medium Earth orbit for 30 years, as well as satellite programs resulting from the project. The intention is to build no less than seven launch pads – Chinese, public and private of course – and three rocket engine test beds, the performance of which remains secret, on a site of just over 10 kilometers squares.

Touchroad International Holding Group Chairman Liehui He, far right, explains billion-dollar project to Djiboutian authorities – PHOTO/Embassy of China in Djibouti/TWITTER

A privileged position to access the space

But not only. Also all associated infrastructure. For example, an airport, a port facility, buildings for launcher and satellite integration, two power plants, fuel depots, a desalination plant, the internal road network and roads connecting the space base to the capital national. Antennas and buildings to monitor and control missions to be launched into orbit will also be included.

Why in Djibouti? Xi Jinping's reasons for approving a commercial space launch base in an African country initially raised many questions in the international community. But it is clear that the political authorities in Beijing, its strategists and the technicians of its space agency, before submitting the decision to the Chinese president, thought carefully about their risky bet.

The United States maintains its large naval air base at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Mara Karlin (left) visited the facility this summer to learn about the living conditions of female military personnel. – PHOTO/United States Department of Defense

Djibouti is not threatened by jihadist terrorist groups or anti-government guerrillas. Its crime rate is low and its degree of development is limited, sufficient to maintain social peace among its population, which translates into political stability that is the envy of its neighbors.

From a space access perspective, the area where Chinese engineers plan to build the new launch base is a region – Obock – located near the 12th parallel. This is a more advantageous geographical position than China's Wenchang space center, located near the 19th parallel in the far south of China. Higher ascent speeds can be achieved from Obock than from Wenchang to position the same amount of payload into orbit.

President Ismail Omar Guelleh, 79, in power since May 1999, agreed with Xi Jinping to build a space base on Djibouti territory – PHOTO/Embassy of China in Djibouti/TWITTER

There are other factors in Djibouti's favor. Its climate is desert and not very rainy, which makes it easier to observe the launches. More importantly, bilateral relations are friendly and stable politically, militarily and economically.

For example, Chinese companies financed and built the electrified railway line linking Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to the port of Djibouti. An expense of nearly 4 billion dollars that Beijing must recover. And the president of the Djiboutian National Assembly, Dileita Mohamed Dileita, made a five-day visit to China at the end of January, where he met the main authorities.