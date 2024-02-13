Politics
install a space base in the Horn of Africa
China's presence in cooperation projects with the vast majority of African countries has become increasingly strong over the years.. So much so that Beijing took a giant step and with the 79-year-old President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh – in power since May 1999 – agreed to install a space base on its territory.
Located in the strategic enclave of the Horn of Africa, Djibouti is located in the east of the continent, between Eritrea and Somalia, at the confluence of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. It is separated from the Arabian Peninsula by the important Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the natural passage for much of the world's trade in crude oil and goods between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
A French protectorate since the 19th century, known as French Somalia, which became independent in 1977, Djibouti is a country with an area of 23,200 square kilometers, the size of the Valencian Community, but with a population five times smaller, or only 1.2 million inhabitants. – a million of whom live in the capital, also called Djibouti.
This sparsely populated country has maintained very good diplomatic, commercial and military relations with the large Asian country over the past 45 years. On its coasts, China opened a naval base in 2017 to provide logistical support for its navy, which already crisscrosses the world's oceans. And now, the next step that Beijing has decided to take is to build a spaceport near Obock, in the far north of the territory, a stone's throw from its military installation.
It is not a ballistic missile launch base. Such a decision would immediately be vetoed by the United States, which since 2003 has also had a major military base near the capital and its international airport, Washington's only permanent base on African soil: Camp Lemonnier, which houses some 4,000 military and auxiliary personnel over an area of approximately 4 square kilometers.
Position yourself in the growing space market in Africa
Beijing aims to build a commercial space base to try to position itself in the growing African satellite market. Until now, countries on the continent that have bid for space have had to turn to the United States, Russia, Europe, India and even China to put their platforms into orbit. On the other hand, a launch complex in Djibouti would appeal to the new African Space Agency and many countries on the continent.
The initiative comes from the very influential Chinese ambassador to Djibouti, Hu Bin, supported by a core of leaders close to Xi Jinping and supported by the head of the Chinese space agency, Zhang Kejian. But the proposal presented to the highest authorities in Djibouti was routed via two private Chinese business groups. One of them is Touchroad International Holding Group, which has been mining in Djibouti for more than 20 years.
It was Touchroad President Liehui He who presented last June to President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed and a group of ambassadors from East African countries the main features of an initiative whose investment exceeds one billion dollars. The second Chinese company involved in the project is Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group (HKATG), which is providing the technology component.
The terms of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) letter of intent that the two private companies signed with the State of Djibouti “detail the responsibilities of each party,” confirms Aboubakar Hassan, secretary general of the Ministry of Education. higher education and research. the department in which space activities are carried out. Chinese companies will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of the project and the construction of the necessary infrastructure.
The three partners have formed a joint venture which will be responsible for operating satellite launch services in low and medium Earth orbit for 30 years, as well as satellite programs resulting from the project. The intention is to build no less than seven launch pads – Chinese, public and private of course – and three rocket engine test beds, the performance of which remains secret, on a site of just over 10 kilometers squares.
A privileged position to access the space
But not only. Also all associated infrastructure. For example, an airport, a port facility, buildings for launcher and satellite integration, two power plants, fuel depots, a desalination plant, the internal road network and roads connecting the space base to the capital national. Antennas and buildings to monitor and control missions to be launched into orbit will also be included.
Why in Djibouti? Xi Jinping's reasons for approving a commercial space launch base in an African country initially raised many questions in the international community. But it is clear that the political authorities in Beijing, its strategists and the technicians of its space agency, before submitting the decision to the Chinese president, thought carefully about their risky bet.
Djibouti is not threatened by jihadist terrorist groups or anti-government guerrillas. Its crime rate is low and its degree of development is limited, sufficient to maintain social peace among its population, which translates into political stability that is the envy of its neighbors.
From a space access perspective, the area where Chinese engineers plan to build the new launch base is a region – Obock – located near the 12th parallel. This is a more advantageous geographical position than China's Wenchang space center, located near the 19th parallel in the far south of China. Higher ascent speeds can be achieved from Obock than from Wenchang to position the same amount of payload into orbit.
There are other factors in Djibouti's favor. Its climate is desert and not very rainy, which makes it easier to observe the launches. More importantly, bilateral relations are friendly and stable politically, militarily and economically.
For example, Chinese companies financed and built the electrified railway line linking Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to the port of Djibouti. An expense of nearly 4 billion dollars that Beijing must recover. And the president of the Djiboutian National Assembly, Dileita Mohamed Dileita, made a five-day visit to China at the end of January, where he met the main authorities.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/new-technologies-innovation/chinas-new-ambition-to-set-up-space-base-in-the-horn-of-africa/20240213105939196819.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan rules out coalition with PML-N and PPP
- install a space base in the Horn of Africa
- Indonesia Votes With Ex-General Subianto The Favorite
- Hollywood recording studio Sunset Sound surrounded by homeless encampments hurts business
- US CSO says tool sprawl is undermining application security
- Rhode Island hiker kills rabid coyote with bare hands
- Trump asks judges to intervene in January 6 case
- Sudanese actor now sells pastries in Addis Ababa
- Timothe Chalamet and Austin Butler Gussy set for 'Dune 2' premiere in Paris – Robb Report
- PM Modi announces UPI services to start soon in UAE
- Bollywood dance teams place in top competitions | Campus
- Storj accelerates growth to revolutionize enterprise cloud object storage in 2024 through globally distributed architecture, partnerships, and values-driven initiatives