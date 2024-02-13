Trump to attend hush money hearing in New York on Thursday





Former President Donald Trump will attend a hearing Thursday that is expected to determine the trial schedule in the hush money case against him in New York, his lawyer said Tuesday.

“President Trump will be in court in New York on Thursday,” one of his lawyers, Steve Sadow, said in a statement.

Sadow is representing Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia, election interference case and provided the statement after being asked whether Trump would attend a key hearing in the Georgia case on Thursday.

Judge Juan Merchan's hearing Thursday in New York, during which he will also consider Trump's motions to dismiss the case, will likely shape the first criminal trial against the former president. Last year, the judge ruled that the trial would begin March 25, although that date seemed uncertain because of the charges against Trump in the federal election interference case.

In New York, Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to secret payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid. He has pleaded not guilty accusations.

Thursday is also a crucial day for another Trump criminal case. The judge in the Fulton County election interference case will hold a hearing on allegations of misconduct that Trump and one of his co-defendants have made against District Attorney Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Judge Scott McAfee said during a hearing Monday that Willis could be disqualified from pursuing the case if he finds Willis benefited financially from their relationship. Willis admitted earlier this month that the two had a personal relationship, but denied their relationship was inappropriate.

District Attorney Willis has no financial conflict of interest that constitutes a legal basis for disqualification, her office said in a filing. District Attorney Willis has no personal conflict of interest that warrants his disqualification personally or from the Fulton County District Attorneys Office.

Blaine Alexander

Rebecca Shabad

Dareh Gregorian contributed.

