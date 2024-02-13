Indian PM in UAE to open Hindu temple, deepen trade ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to inaugurate the Middle East's largest Hindu temple and boost investment and trade ties.

The two governments signed agreements, including a framework agreement on a major trade and transport route, at the start of Modi's two-day visit, the third in the last eight months.

His trip comes ahead of India's national elections which are expected to begin in April.

He was due to inaugurate the region's largest Hindu temple on Wednesday, a day after addressing thousands of expatriates at a community event in the capital Abu Dhabi.

Experts say the visit is largely aimed at galvanizing the diaspora, even though Indians in the UAE cannot vote from abroad.

The UAE is home to around 3.5 million Indian nationals, the Gulf country's largest expatriate community.

On Tuesday, Modi met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to India's foreign ministry and local state media, their fifth meeting in eight months.

They signed several agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty, building on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement signed in 2022, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

They also signed an “intergovernmental framework agreement” on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, a ship-to-rail transit network that will complement existing sea and land routes.

The ministry did not give details of the agreement, which comes after an ambitious plan for a modern Spice Route was first announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi in September.

Ties have gradually deepened since Modi's historic visit to the UAE in 2015, the first by an Indian prime minister in over three decades.

The UAE is India's third largest trading partner, with a bilateral trade volume of around $85 billion between 2022 and 2023.

Later on Tuesday, Modi was expected to address a large crowd at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City stadium, where organizers say some 60,000 Indian expatriates had registered.

For Modi, “this visit will be focused on the diaspora,” said Ian Hall, author of the book Modi and the Reinvention of Indian Foreign Policy.