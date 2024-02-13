Donald Trump may attend DA Fani Wills' disqualification hearing





article

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives on stage during a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University on February 10, 2024 in Conway, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Republican primaries in February

ATLANTA – Update: Former President Donald Trump will not attend Thursday's hearing in Georgia for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, his attorney Steve Sadow told FOX 5 Atlanta's Randy Travis.

Trump is expected to make an appearance in New York on Thursday about the charges against him. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money allegedly paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

ORIGINAL STORY

Former President Donald Trump could attend a hearing Thursday to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from Georgia's election interference case.

The Washington Post cites two anonymous sources as saying Trump plans to visit the courtroom. If so, it would be his first visit to the Fulton County Courthouse and his first visit to Atlanta since he was arrested and fingerprinted on racketeering charges last summer.

The FOX 5 I-Team said Trump attorney Steve Sadow has not confirmed his client will attend, calling it “speculation at this time.”

Mugshot of Donald Trump (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Trump Co-Defendant Tries to Dismiss Indictment, Disqualify Fani Willis

Michael Roman, one of former President Trump's co-defendants, filed a motion in early January seeking to disqualify Willis and his office because of an alleged romantic relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Roman's defense attorney subpoenaed Willis, Wade and several other DA's office employees to testify at Thursday's hearing, saying their testimony, along with that of Wade's business partner and friend, Terrence Bradley, who is also scheduled to testify, will prove Willis. and Wade lied about their relationship.

Fulton County DA Disqualification Hearing

The judge in the Trump election interference case will decide whether Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis should be disqualified from the case because of her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

What is the relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade?

Initially, Willis and Wade remained silent about their relationship, but it was eventually disclosed in a written response ordered by Judge McAfee before the next hearing.

TIMELINE: FULTON COUNTY DA FANI WILLIS, NATHAN WADE CONTROVERSY

Last week, Willis filed a motion to quash the subpoenas requiring her and her team to testify on February 15. She dismissed Roman's attempt to disqualify her and Wade as a “salacious” effort lacking evidence for their removal from the case. Willis also refuted allegations that Wade was unqualified to serve as a prosecutor in the election case, calling them “factually inaccurate, unsupported and malicious.”

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade (FOX 5)

Willis contends that Roman's motion is an attempt to harass and disrupt the case without serious cause.

Who did Trump's co-defendant's lawyer subpoena?

Roman's lawyer has subpoenaed the following people:

District Attorney Fani T. WillisExecutive District Attorney Daysha YoungAssistant District Attorney Sonya AllenAssistant District Attorney Dexter BondSpecial Prosecutor Nathan WadeDeputy Chief Investigator Michael HillDeputy Executive Assistant Tia GreenChief of Investigations Capers GreenDeputy Chief Investigator Thomas Ricks.

Additionally, Roman's attorney sought to subpoena the attorney who represented Wade in divorce proceedings and requested personal and business bank records belonging to Wade and his law firm.

In response, Roman's attorney filed a response to Willis' motion Friday, alleging the prosecutor had not been “upfront” about the relationship. The attorney says one witness, Wade's former partner Terrence Bradley, will provide insight disputing Wade's claim that the couple didn't start dating until 2022.

Micahel Roman (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Special Prosecutor Wade also filed a motion to quash the subpoena, claiming the records request is too broad and constitutes a form of harassment and intimidation.

What is Michael Roman accused of in the Trump election interference case?

Roman faces seven charges in the U.S. Attorney's Office investigation into alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election, including violation of Georgia's RICO law, conspiracy to impersonate a public official public, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Judge McAfee said he would defer a decision on whether those subpoenaed by the defense should testify during the two days of the trial, so that they can be called to appear at the hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/will-trump-attend-fulton-county-da-fani-wills-disqualification-hearing-this-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos