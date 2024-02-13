Politics
Indonesian presidential election presents high stakes for the United States and China
JAKARTA (AP) — When Indonesians vote Wednesday to elect a new president in one of the world's biggest elections, the stakes will also be high for the United States and China.
The Southeast Asian country is a key economic and political battleground in a region where rival world powers have long clashed over Taiwan, human rights, U.S. military deployments and aggressive actions by Beijing in disputed waters, including the South China Sea.
Outgoing President Joko Widodo's foreign policy avoids criticism of Beijing and Washington, but also rejects alignment with either power. This delicate balancing act has seen China acquire considerable trade and investment in Indonesia, including a $7.3 billion high-speed railway largely financed by China, while that Jakarta has also strengthened its defense ties and intensified its military exercises with the United States.
These policies would likely continue if Prabowo Subianto, the current defense minister whose vice presidential candidate is Widodo's eldest son, wins, analysts say.
“I think none of the major structural aspects of defense and foreign policy will change,” said Evan Laksmana, a Southeast Asia security expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.
Subianto adheres to a policy of neutrality and has publicly praised the United States and China. He cited America's historic role in pressuring the Netherlands to recognize Indonesian sovereignty in the 1940s during a November forum at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Jakarta.
“This is part of history and we cannot forget this debt of honor,” said Subianto, who also touted China's importance to Southeast Asia. “China is a great civilization. It has contributed a lot and now it is very, very active and contributes a lot to our economy.”
Former Education Minister and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, a presidential candidate who trails Subianto in most independent surveys, said he would change what he calls Widodo's “transactional” foreign policy towards a policy anchored on principles if he triumphs in the elections.
“When a country invades another country, we can say that it goes against our core values. Even if we are friends, if rights have been violated, we can reprimand it,” Baswedan told the Associated Press in an interview last month, without specifying which country it was. alluded to.
Baswedan said human rights and environmental protection should underpin Indonesia's foreign policy. “If we don't have values, then there is a cost-benefit relationship where we will only support countries that are profitable for us,” he said.
Both the United States and China understood how the emergence of a new leader in the region could threaten their interests.
Rodrigo Duterte, after ascending to the Philippine presidency on his anti-crime agenda in 2016, became one of Asia's most vocal critics of US security policy while maintaining close ties to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Duterte threatened to expel U.S. military personnel who were in the Philippines for combat exercises. He then moved to end a defense deal with Washington that allowed thousands of Americans into the country for large-scale combat exercises, but he ended that effort by calling on the U.S. United in delivering vaccines at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Duterte's stormy tenure ended in 2016 and he was replaced by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who approved an expansion of the U.S. military presence in Philippine military bases as part of a 2014 defense pact. Marcos said his move was aimed at strengthening his country's territorial defenses at a time of increasing aggression from the Chinese coast guard, navy and suspected militias in offshore areas claimed by the Philippines.
China protested the move, saying it would provide US forces with staging areas in the northern Philippines, across the maritime border with the Taiwan Strait, which could compromise Chinese national security.
Indonesia and other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations belong to the Non-Aligned Movement, a Cold War-era bloc composed mainly of developing countries that aspire to not be formally associated with or against any major world power.
Yet the rivalry between Washington and Beijing permeates the region.
Criticism of China's increasingly assertive actions in the disputed South China Sea has historically been watered down within ASEAN, the 10-member regional bloc.
Member states aligned with Beijing, particularly Cambodia and Laos, opposed any such reproach or attempt to single out China as the subject of criticism in joint communiqués after their annual summits, several said. regional diplomats to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity over the years. because they did not have the authority to speak publicly.
Last year, the Philippine government accused the Chinese coast guard and suspected militias of using water cannons, a military-grade laser and dangerous maneuvers against Philippine coast guard patrol vessels that provoked minor collisions during a series of high seas clashes in disputed waters. .
Under Indonesia's presidency, ASEAN did not specifically mention China, but only expressed general concerns about aggressive behavior in the disputed waterway after their summit meetings.
|
Sources
2/ https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20240213/p2g/00m/0in/040000c
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Drain Holyrood Marsh? Try Westminster first
- Indonesian presidential election presents high stakes for the United States and China
- Disney+ Hotstar's 'Showtime' Sets March Launch Date; Watch the trailer
- LEC Announces New England College as Men's and Women's Ice Hockey Partner, Women's Ice Hockey as Conferences 23rd Sports Championship
- NYFW Men's Day: A Day in the Life of Content Creator Luca Mornet
- TechUK recognizes the top 200 fastest growing technology companies in the UK public sector
- Espen Barth Eide, Xi Jinping
- India's Modi arrives in UAE for his seventh trip to the country
- Donald Trump may attend DA Fani Wills' disqualification hearing
- Jon Stewart marks the return of The Daily Show
- How should you dress to survive a Saskatchewan winter?
- Tui investors vote to leave London Stock Exchange amid record results | Tourism