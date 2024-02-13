Pakistan: coalition agrees to form government and exclude Imran Khan's party | Pakistan





A coalition comprising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has agreed to form Pakistan's next government, ensuring that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party will not take power despite obtaining a majority. votes in the election.

At a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday evening, it was confirmed that the rival parties had agreed, along with two smaller coalition partners, to form a joint government to lead Pakistan out of difficulties and that the PLM-N president Shehbaz Sharif would be their only candidate for prime minister.

The announcement follows days of wrangling and political horse-trading after last week's Pakistani elections yielded the highest number of votes, but not enough to secure a majority in favor of Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ), despite military opposition and state repression.

The election was expected to bring an easy victory to the PML-N and its leader, three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, after receiving tacit support from Pakistan's powerful military. But massive support gave the PTI the highest number of parliamentary seats, which was seen as a humiliation for Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI had pledged to form a government but faced numerous obstacles, including its candidates being forced to run as independents and Khan, its leader and choice for prime minister, serving a prison sentence.

The party also claimed that large-scale rigged elections had deprived it of dozens of parliamentary seats. In a message sent from prison on Tuesday, Khan warned other parties against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes.

At the press conference, it was confirmed that Nawaz Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, who had previously served as Prime Minister for 16 months between 2022 and 2023, would take over this role, as he is nominated uncontested by the coalition.

Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the PPP, told reporters: Looking at everything, we thought and decided to sit down together. We have contested elections against each other, but despite this, this is not necessary forever. Opposition occurs during elections. It was an electoral opposition and not an ideological opposition.

Zardari will be the nominee for president, but the PPP has said it will not accept any ministry in the coalition government, which will be largely occupied by figures from the PML-N and smaller coalition parties.

It is understood that Bilawal Bhutto, son of Zardaris and co-chairman of the PPP, was reluctant to have the party aligned too closely with the coalition government, given the widespread support for the PTI among the masses and the unpopularity of the PML-N .

Shehbaz Sharif said he was grateful to Zardari and Bilawal for deciding that their party should vote for the PML-N, and added: Today we have come together to tell the nation that we all accept the mandate split.

The coalition is similar to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which came together in 2020 with the sole aim of ousting Khan from office. After Khan was removed from power in April 2022, the coalition governed with Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister, but it was largely unpopular due to its failure to bring the country's economic crisis under control.

