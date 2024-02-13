Pakistan's major parties, except Imran Khan's party, agree to form a PML-N-led coalition government | World News





Pakistan's major parties, except the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced on Tuesday that they would try to form a coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, ending speculation on the future shape of the political configuration.

Although it was not explicitly announced who the prime minister would be, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said he would ask his elder brother and party leader, 74-year-old Nawaz Sharif, to become Prime Minister for a record fourth time.

However, Shehbaz, 72, would likely lead a government like the one he led after Imran Khan was impeached in April 2022.

Shehbaz along with Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) met at the residence of Shujaat Hussain of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) after a consultative meeting .

Today we came together to tell the nation that we all accept the divided mandate. I thank Zardari and Bilawal for deciding that their party should vote for the PML-N, he said and also thanked the other assembled leaders.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the National Assembly, which has 266 members.

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced that independent candidates, majority supported by the PTI, secured 101 seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 75 seats, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 54 seats, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) won 17 seats.

The other parties obtained 17 seats while the result of one constituency was retained.

Shehbaz said the new government would bring the cash-strapped country out of trouble.

Today, our war addresses the country's challenges. The first challenge is the economy. We need to stabilize it, which is a daunting task. Nations move forward when their leaders unite and decide to end conflicts and move the nation forward to eliminate problems, he said.

Shehbaz also announced that his niece Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz, would be the party's candidate for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab, sending rumors about the future of the Punjab government.

Earlier, Zardari had said in the same press conference that a coalition government would be formed.

We have decided to form a coalition government and take the country out of the economic crisis, he said, adding that the new government would also try to reconcile with everyone, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) of the imprisoned former Prime Minister. Khan.

He promised to deliver the country from these troubles and put it on the path to prosperity.

With the main parties coming together to form the new government, the transition from elections to the new government is expected to take place in accordance with the law by the end of this month.

