Imran Khan wants government to be led by his party and PPP to support PML-N





ISLAMABAD: Five days after the February 8 general elections, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chose his loyalist Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his political stronghold in the northwest. He also led his party, Pakistan Tehreek. -i-Insaf (PTI), to form its own governments at the Center and in the most populous province of Punjab. Following this, the PTI announced that it would join hands with the right-wing Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM). party of the Shiite sect which won a seat, to form its governments in the Center and Punjab. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, its candidates will join Jamaat-e-Islami. The move aims to secure reserved seats since the party lost its electoral symbol, the cricket bat, forcing its candidates to run as independents. In the National Assembly, parties are allocated 70 reserved seats, 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims, in proportion to the number of reserved seats. number of seats won by each party. To grab their share, PTI-backed candidates have no choice but to join a registered party, as independents are not eligible for reserved seats. Speaking to the media outside the Rawalpindis Adiala jail, where Imran has been incarcerated, PTI acting chief Gohar Khan said Imran wanted the party to form his own government, whether at Central, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Punjab. PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said Imran had ruled out any prospect of talks with three parties. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP). ) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). The announcement prompted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to announce his party's support for the PML-N candidate for the post of Prime Minister. “I am withdrawing from my candidacy for the post of prime minister because the PPP does not have the mandate to form the federal government,” Bhutto said after a meeting of his party's central executive committee. With 93 seats against 76 for the PML-N, 54 for the PPP and 54 for the MQM-P. 17 in the 266-member elected National Assembly, the Imrans party claims to have a two-thirds majority based on an official document, known as Form 45, which provides an official record of the voting results in a specific voting location. a documented record of all constituencies, according to which the party won almost 180 seats. By openly attacking public mandate and forcibly sharing power among criminals, the gap between the state and the public will widen and weaken the state, the PTI said in a statement on social media platform 'Imran, Aleema Khan, who met him in prison. , said the PTI founder wants the votes stolen from PTI to be returned.

