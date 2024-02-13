Sino-Russian energy ties feature in Xi-Putin Lunar New Year appeal – The Diplomat

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin entered the Year of the Dragon by exchanging greetings and affirming bilateral relations on February 8, just two days before the start of the lunar new year. Beijing and Moscow's mutual resentment and suspicion of the Washington-Brussels-led alliance of democracies continues to serve a common political goal. Meanwhile, economic complementarities have led bilateral trade to reach a level A staggering $240 billion in 2023 itself, a significant underestimate, as China is almost certainly export billions of dollars of goods to Russia indirectly via Belarus and Central Asia.

Bilateral trade is booming while political ties remain strong. At the same time, careful analysis of the two versions of the Putin-Xi deal suggests that major differences remain, particularly on the energy front.

Moscow's energy influence over Beijing is slowly declining, in many ways

Russian exports to China are concentrated in raw materials, particularly oil, gas and coal. It is therefore not surprising that Moscow continues to view energy as an essential part of the relationship. To the Kremlins official reading In the call, Putin's list of cooperation elements identifies the following priorities: energy, finance, infrastructure and transport.

Bilateral financial ties are often not transparent, but interactions appear to have been reduced after the United States authorized secondary sanctions against financial companies helping Putin invade Ukraine.

Chinese exports of dual-use transportation vehicles to Russia have, in turn, provided critical and potentially decisive support to the Kremlin's war efforts. Chinese exports to Russia of excavators and other trenching equipment jumped just as Russian forces began constructing the Surovikin line of defensive fortifications.

Putin is also largely satisfied with the state of bilateral energy and infrastructure relations with China.

Russian oil exports to China are robust. Chinese imports of Russian crude oil stood to $60.64 billion last year, or about 47% of all Russian exports to China by value. Above all, Russia accounted for It accounts for 19% of all Chinese crude oil imports in 2023 by volume, making it China's largest oil supplier.

Moreover, even if Chinese companies benefit from discounts on Russian crude, they not to comply with price caps set by Western countries, a policy that aims to maintain Russia's export volumes but limit its revenues by setting a price cap or cap.

Chinese imports of Russian crude oil will most likely remain robust in the medium term, especially if Beijing remains willing to accept that Russia accounts for a growing share of its imports.

Russian natural gas exports to China also increased sharply last year, increasing 62 percent year over year to reach $6.4 billion. Additionally, export volumes on the existing Power of Siberia pipeline between Russia and China continued to increase as upstream production ramped up. Volumes of Russian onshore natural gas exports to China reached 22.7 billion cubic meters (Bcm) in 2023. In particular Gazprom reformulated that export volumes will reach full pipeline capacity of 38 Gm3 in 2025.

Chinese oil imports are likely to remain high, while Russian pipeline natural gas receipts are expected to increase further in 2024.

Yet bilateral frictions in energy trade remain.

China restored At the beginning of January, customs tariffs on Russian coal were imposed, which risks degrading the competitiveness of Russian exporters vis-à-vis their Australian and Indonesian competitors. In the medium term, China appears more and more capable to eliminate all imports of thermal coal (which is used for electricity and heating) through the deployment of offshore wind power and other technologies. For example, China deployed nearly 217 gigawatts of solar power in 2023 alone, more than any other country has deployed in total.

Indeed, China's deployment of various energy technologies, such as solar power, onshore and offshore wind, batteries, heat pumps and energy efficiency of buildings, is dampening its interest in the gas pipeline project. Russia-China Power of Siberia 2, which suffered yet another delay recently. Thanks to the projects a surprisingly poor economic situationthe pipeline will likely never be built, unless Beijing decides to move forward for non-commercial reasons.

As Putin eagerly seeks a pipeline deal, the official reading in Chinese of the Putin-Xi phone call suggests that Beijing understands its very strong bargaining position in the ongoing natural gas negotiations with Russia. Xi's statement does not directly mention energy cooperation at all.

Meanwhile, at the time of the bilateral phone call, Chinese state media highlighted Featured Putin criticizes Germany's refusal to accept Russian natural gas. The People's Daily also amplified » messages from Russian states on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

In short, Beijing appears to be hinting to Moscow that Europe, not China, should be its target market for additional volumes of natural gas. A resumption of large-scale exports of Russian natural gas to Europe would require a political earthquake in the West, but is not inconceivable, not least because of the upcoming US elections.

Unprecedented or historically high levels of cooperation

Finally, there was an interesting divergence in the two sides' characterization of bilateral political relations.

The Chinese side said that bilateral relations have reached an unprecedented high level, in rhetorical continuity with the message apparently first developed in the summer of 2021. Putin, for his part, declared that ties are at a historically high level, the rhetoric he used Beforenotably during the 3rd Russian-Chinese Energy Affairs Forum on November 29, 2021.

Putin's recent definition of ties at a historically high level is potentially remarkable. It generally echoes China's description of relations as having reached an unprecedented level, including recently at the November 2023 United Russia-Chinese Communist Party meeting. dialogue.

Additionally, Putin reached a historic high in bilateral relations in November 2021, amid frustrations over Power of Siberia 2 pipeline negotiations. Gazprom announced in October 2021 that they planned to finalize details of the project in early 2022, only to backtrack in the face of limited interest from China. Then as now, the fact that Putin sees bilateral relations as only at a historically high level, rather than an unprecedented one, could be a subtle sign that Moscow is aggravated by the lack of progress in the negotiations on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline.

However, other explanations are possible. The rhetorical divergence could also simply reflect shoddy work by Kremlin staff, for example.

In summary, political and economic ties between China and Russia remain very strong. At the same time, China's willingness to support Russian coal imports is increasingly in doubt, while Russia's hopes for the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline appear to be fading. China's development of clean energy technology continues to gradually but perceptibly change the terms of its interactions with Russia.