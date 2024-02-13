Erdogan meets UAE President in Dubai





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan met his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday during a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), diplomatic sources said. He and Sheikh Mohammed held a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, sources added without elaborating. Erdoan is expected to later address the summit as a keynote speaker, which will be held under the theme “Shaping Governments of the Future.” Trkiye, alongside India and Qatar, are the guests of honor at the summit which will take place from February 12 to 14. From Dubai, the Turkish president is due to travel to Egypt, his first visit in more than a decade and at a time of normalization of relations between Ankara and Cairo. Trkiye and the UAE have stepped up diplomatic efforts to rebuild ties and trade and sought to intensify cooperation in various industries, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This rapprochement was marked by an intensification of bilateral visits, culminated by Erdoan's trip to Abu Dhabi last July as part of his Gulf tour, including stopovers in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

