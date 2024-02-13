Trump's threat to NATO allies draws little condemnation from GOP





WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump says he once told a NATO ally he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted so the group's delinquent members sent shockwaves through Europe this weekend.

But in Washington, most Republicans downplayed or defended comments that appeared to incite Russian aggression.

I was here when he was president. He has not undermined or destroyed NATO, said Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a longtime defense hawk.

I think I'm going to look at his actions rather than his words, said Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who has been a strong supporter of NATO and sending additional aid to Ukraine as the country enters its third year of war after the invasion of Russia.

As he inches closer to the Republican presidential nomination for a third straight time, Trump's tightening grip on the GOP is reshaping the party's traditional defense of longstanding military alliances and rejection of Moscow, positions that date back to the times of the Soviet Union. Many of those who once would have reacted with concern to NATO's remarks have largely aligned themselves with Trump's priorities or chosen to retire as it has become clear that his influence has not waned.

Trump has a long history of bashing NATO, and former administration officials say he has repeatedly threatened to withdraw the United States from the alliance that has been at the heart of American politics for years. decades. A former adviser said he expects Trump to follow through on his threats if he wins a second term.

But his allies and supporters say that, despite his denunciations, Trump did not ultimately abandon NATO while he was president and dismiss his claims as bluster or tough negotiating tactics.

Just look at what he's done in four years, said retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who served in the Trump administration and is now a foreign adviser. That's the beauty of the moment. Look at the balance sheet.

Some, including Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., have credited Trump with pressuring some countries to increase their defense spending. He kept us in NATO. He did not leave NATO. He made them do what they had to do, he said.

Even outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, a longtime Trump critic, questioned whether Trump's comments were serious, while noting that people in other countries were reading them with concern and doing their math Consequently.

What Donald Trump says is often designed to elicit applause, applause and outrage from the media, and he has no intention of doing anything about it, he said.

But it is clear that Trump and some of those close to him want to change the way the alliance works. In a political video posted on his campaign website, Trump pledged to complete the process we began under my administration of fundamentally reevaluating NATO's purpose and mission.

Asked during a Fox News town hall last month whether he would engage with NATO in a possible second term, he replied: “It depends on whether they treat us right.” .

Kellogg is co-chair of the Center for American Security at the America First Policy Institute, one of the groups helping lay the groundwork for a possible second Trump term. He argued that Trump's comments underscored his long-standing frustrations with countries like Germany that he believes are taking over the United States.

Kellogg proposed reshaping NATO into a tiered alliance in which Article 5, the alliance's provisions for collective mutual defense, would apply only to members who meet their spending obligations defense. He stressed that he was speaking for himself, not Trump or the campaign, and declined to say whether he had discussed the proposal with the former president.

The only time Article 5 was invoked was after the attack on the United States by Al-Qaeda on September 11, 2001.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, now Trump's last major rival for the Republican nomination, told reporters Monday that she was dismayed by Trump's comment and questioned why he was siding of our allies who were with us after September 11.

She told CNN that Trump had repeatedly talked about leaving NATO behind closed doors and publicly. So it's just a fact.

And John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser and now an outspoken critic, said he believed Trump would almost certainly try to withdraw from NATO if he won a second term.

To those who say that this is exactly how he negotiates with NATO, I can tell you that I was there when he (almost) successfully withdrew, he said. He has often spoken about leaving NATO. … He was looking for arguments to withdraw from NATO.

Trump is often criticized for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggesting cutting aid to Ukraine as that country struggles against the Russian offensive. But allies of the former presidents note that Russia seized Ukrainian territory in 2014 during the administration of then-President Barack Obama, then launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the President Joe Biden at the White House.

The Democrats and the media seem to have forgotten that we had four years of peace and prosperity under President Trump, but Europe saw death and destruction under Obama-Biden and now even more death and destruction under Biden, Trump adviser Jason Miller said.

Trump's comments came at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, where he told a familiar story aimed at demonstrating his negotiating prowess. He recounted how an unidentified NATO member asked him if he threatened not to defend members of the transatlantic alliance who failed to meet the group's defense spending targets of 2% of annual gross domestic product.

Nineteen countries fail to meet this benchmark, which Trump has often distorted into a requirement for direct payment to the alliance.

I said: You haven't paid? Are you a delinquent? Trump said he spoke to the person about it. He said yes. Let's say it happened.

No, I wouldn't protect you, Trump said, adding: In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.

It remains unclear whether the conversation Trump recounted on Saturday actually took place. The former president has a long history of fabrications and exaggerations. Aides declined to answer questions about the conversation.

But at a forum last month in Brussels, French European Commissioner Thierry Breton recounted that Trump had made similar comments in 2020, telling NATO European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that NATO was dead and the United States would not protect the European Union in the event of an attack.

Donald Trump told Ursula: “You must understand that if Europe is attacked, we will never come to help you and support you,” Breton said during a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Besides, NATO is dead, and we will leave, we will leave NATO, Trump also declared, according to Breton.

Regardless of whether it happened as Trump said, the statement immediately sparked panic across Europe, which continues to struggle with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a rare critical statement on Sunday, warning: “Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines our entire security, including that of the United States, and exposes American and European soldiers at increased risk. And other countries threatened by Russia have spoken out. Biden, meanwhile, said NATO's protection clause keeps American families safe and that any individual who questions the sustainability of that vow poses a danger to our security.

But Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that doesn't bother him.

He didn't talk about anything forward-looking. What he talked about is he told a story, an analogy, whatever we want to call it, about how he's approached the issue in the past, said the senator, who led efforts to include a provision prohibiting any president from withdrawing from NATO without Senate approval or congressional action in the most recent defense policy bill.

The truth is that NATO is as strong today as it has ever been, and it would not be so if Trump had weakened it as leader, Rubio said.

Colvin and Price reported from New York. Associated Press writer Stephen Groves in Washington and Meg Kinnard in Laurens, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

