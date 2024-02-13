Politics
India's Modi hails 'unprecedented' ties with UAE ahead of temple opening
Dubai (AFP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that relations with the United Arab Emirates had reached “unprecedented heights” as he began a visit to inaugurate the Middle East's largest Hindu temple in the Gulf state.
He spoke after the two governments signed agreements, including a framework agreement on a major trade and transport route, at the start of his third trip to the UAE in the past eight months.
His two-day visit comes ahead of India's national elections scheduled for April and is largely focused on galvanizing the diaspora, experts say, even though Indians in the UAE cannot vote from abroad.
The UAE is home to around 3.5 million Indian nationals, making it the largest expatriate community in the Gulf country.
Speaking at an Abu Dhabi stadium packed with 40,000 expatriates, Modi said “bilateral relations with the UAE are reaching unprecedented heights”, as he pledged to boost the country's economy. South Asian country if re-elected.
“In my first two terms, we went from the 11th largest economy in the world to the fifth largest economy in the world,” he said.
“This is my guarantee that we will be the third largest economy in the world during my third term.”
Modi was set to inaugurate the region's largest Hindu temple on Wednesday, a move he called an “auspicious moment” in the making since the proposal was first made in 2015.
“Cultural links”
Earlier on Tuesday, Modi met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, their fifth meeting in eight months.
They signed several agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty, building on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement signed in 2022, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
They also signed an “intergovernmental framework agreement” on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, a ship-to-rail transit network that will complement existing sea and land routes.
The ministry did not give details of the agreement, which comes after an ambitious plan for a modern Spice Route was first announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi in September.
Ties have gradually deepened since Modi's visit to the UAE in 2015, the first by an Indian prime minister in over three decades.
The UAE is India's third largest trading partner, with a bilateral trade volume of around $85 billion between 2022 and 2023.
Before flying to Qatar on Wednesday, Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the World Government Summit, an annual gathering of political and economic leaders in Dubai, the business hub of the United Arab Emirates.
But the highlight of his visit will be the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi, the largest in the region.
It is the first Hindu temple in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
“The BAPS Temple is a celebration of UAE-India friendship, deep-rooted cultural ties and an embodiment of the UAE's global commitment to harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
“A broader story”
Inaugurating a Hindu temple of this size in a Muslim country is important for Modi and his Hindu nationalist government.
For Modi, “this visit will be focused on the diaspora,” said Ian Hall, author of the book “Modi and the Reinvention of Indian Foreign Policy.”
India's prime minister and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have sought to bring the Hindu faith to the forefront of public life since coming to power a decade ago.
The BJP is heavily favored to win a third consecutive landslide victory in the upcoming elections, in part because of Modi's appeals to Hindu nationalism.
The new temple in the United Arab Emirates contributes “to the broader narrative of the Modi government” in the run-up to India's parliamentary elections, Hall said.
“He wants to show that he is a defender and supporter of the (Indian) diaspora across the world,” he added.
“The diaspora could play a big role this year. If they feel valued and appreciated, the BJP hopes they will tell their families back home and encourage them to vote.”
The opening of the Abu Dhabi temple comes just three weeks after Modi inaugurated a temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Ram in Ayodhya in northern India.
It was built on the land where a mosque stood for centuries before it was demolished in 1992 by Hindu fanatics incited by members of the BJP.
