Imran Khan denied (but perhaps not forever): other Pakistani parties form weak coalition government





A few hours ago, Pakistan time, it seemed like the inevitable had finally happened. The two main parties which had gathered enough seats to create a parliamentary majority, after Imran Khan's PTI shocked the Pakistani army and establishment by winning the largest number of seats, appear to have formed a weak coalition to give them control of Parliament.

According to Reuters: Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif [of the PML-N of military-favored politician Nawaz Sharif] will be Pakistan's next prime ministerial nominee to lead a new, very weak coalition alliance formed between different parties, a spokeswoman said Tuesday after last week's national elections left a hung parliament.

Pakistan

Pakistan

Elections and voting

South Asia

Diamonstein-Spielvogel project on the future of democracy

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) said on Tuesday it would support Sharif's party in forming a minority government, ending a deadlock after inconclusive elections in the nuclear-armed country that led to in days of political uncertainty. The PPP and PML-N have a long history of failing to cooperate, and even despising each other, hence the prospect of this coalition being only weakly supported by the PPP. One of the top leaders of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, announced in a press conference that the PPP would support Sharif as Prime Minister, in order to have some stability in Pakistan, but that he would not join actually the government nor would let PPP members hold ministerial positions, although apparently as part of the deal his father, Asif Ali Zardari, will become president of Pakistan, a position generally less powerful than that of prime minister.

Without a true coalition government in which PPP actively participates, it will basically be a minority government, so weak that it could fall within months, and completely incapable of dealing with Pakistan's enormous challenges, which include serious economic problems, shortages energy, negotiations. with the IMF, the continuing threat of terrorism and the fallout from Afghanistan, as well as growing popular unrest against the military, which almost certainly played a role in brokering this deal.

And then there is Khan. He shocked the military and the establishment by allowing his party, the PTI, to win the elections so well. Despite Khan being in prison, his party was hampered in many ways, and yet voters, especially younger ones, who could use social media and other tools to circumvent the suppression of Khan's party were able to access information and vote for PTI-related candidates.

The military must realize that efforts to bring together this weak government are not a long-term plan and that the dynamics have changed in Pakistan. Khan's faults, he was a candidate for change. He will most likely remain popular, and unless the military goes after him and his popularity, they will generate even more anger. In the past, the military might have considered a coup if this weak government fell, and that is not out of the question. But they have also already shown some modest signs of easing pressure on Khan and possibly reaching a solution with him and the PTI in the future. Khan was actually close to the military early in his tenure as prime minister, before turning against them. It would be much more difficult now for him to turn around and ally with the army. His supporters would be angry, but the army could reach a compromise with the PTI in which the party would have its shackles released and the army would try to work with Khan to maintain a high level of support. power, while admitting that, to some extent, his era of total power is coming to an end.

