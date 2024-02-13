Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ahlan Modi event in Abu Dhabi scaled back due to heavy rain





A source at the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi said 45,000 people would attend the public event. (Deposit) Dubai: The 'Ahlan Modi' community event to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi has been scaled back due to unfavorable weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates, an official involved in the preparations said on Monday. The Ahlan Modi' (Hello Modi in Arabic) event was scaled back after heavy rain and lightning were reported in the UAE overnight, causing traffic jams and congestion. Community leader Sajeev Purushothaman told PTI that preparations for one of Prime Minister Modi's biggest expat events ever at the Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi were going well, but attendance had been reduced from 80,000 to 35,000 due to weather. It was earlier reported that 60,000 people had already confirmed, through a website set up to register participants, that they would attend the event which would only be attended by people of Indian origin. According to Mr Purushothaman, between 35,000 and 40,000 people, including those presenting cultural programmes, will attend the event. He added that more than 500 buses will be running, with more than 1,000 volunteers on site. A source at the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi said 45,000 people would attend the public event that the prime minister would address. Prime Minister Modi and then US President Donald Trump spoke at a massive community event titled 'Hey, Modi!' » in Houston, Texas, on September 22, 2019. The UAE is home to at least 3.5 million Indians who are part of India's workforce in the Gulf. Safety alerts were issued and speed limits reduced across the Gulf country on Monday morning, as much of the United Arab Emirates was hit by heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning during the night. Thunder rumbled and lightning swept the sky over the capital and Abu Dhabi. People also shared videos of snowfall in the city of Al Ain. However, there has been no official confirmation of snowfall. Prime Minister Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Tuesday, where he will inaugurate a grand BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional stone Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, is located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba, adjacent to the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway Sheikh Zayed. The temple is spread over approximately 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi and the structural work has been underway since 2019. The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government. The United Arab Emirates has three other Hindu temples located in Dubai. The BAPS temple, spread over a vast area with stone architecture, will be the largest in the Gulf region. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

