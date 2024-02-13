Donald Trump wants Taylor Swift's endorsement and says he 'loves her boyfriend' Travis Kelce





Former President Donald Trump recently made headlines with an article on Truth Social addressing Taylor Swift, the Grammy Award-winning artist known not only for her musical talent but also for her political activism.

Trump's message comes amid speculation about whether Swift will support President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, a move that would not surprise many given her vocal support for Biden in 2020 and his explicit intention to oppose Trump's policies during his presidency.

In his message, Trump highlighted his role in the Music Modernization Act, a law he signed that aimed to update copyright and streaming rights laws for music. digital age, a measure considered beneficial for artists, including Swift.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and every other music artist,” he posted. “Joe Biden has done nothing for Taylor and never will. There is no way she can support the crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made him so much money.”

Adding a personal touch to his appeal, Trump mentioned Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player romantically linked to Swift, saying, “Besides that, I love her boyfriend, Travis, even though he “Maybe he's a liberal and he probably can't stand me!” This mention not only acknowledges Kelce's potential political leanings, but also subtly nods to the interconnected worlds of entertainment, sports, and politics .

Swift's political stance, particularly her criticism of Trump and support for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in previous elections, makes Trump's outreach remarkable, if not somewhat surprising. In a 2019 Vanity Fair article, Swift made clear her disappointment with the Trump administration, vowing to do everything in her power to prevent his re-election and criticizing Republican figures aligned with her policies .

The story continues

Trump's attempt to influence Swift, leveraging her legislative accomplishments and making a personal appeal through his relationship with Kelce, underscores the complex dynamics at play as the 2024 presidential race begins to heat up. Swift's influence, both as a global superstar and a politically engaged figure, makes her endorsement a coveted asset in the political arena.

While the Biden campaign is reportedly seeking Swift's support once again, Trump's message reflects the ongoing battle for voters' hearts and minds, where celebrity endorsements can amplify political messages and potentially influence the public opinion. Given Swift's history of mobilizing voters and her clear stance against Trump's reign of terror, the former president's outreach, while eye-catching, could be a long shot in the game of complex failures of political support.

