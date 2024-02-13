Trump backs daughter-in-law for RNC role as he tightens grip on party | Donald Trump





Donald Trump has decided to tighten his grip on the Republican Party, announcing a series of endorsements, including his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, for leadership positions within the Republican National Committee.

The approaching turmoil within the RNC that helps organize the party and its elections has been apparent since last week, when its chair, Ronna McDaniel, who has held the position since 2017, announced to the former US president that she was going to withdraw.

Overnight Monday, Trump posted on his social media site that he was supporting North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley as committee chair, Lara Trump as co-chair, and senior adviser Chris LaCivita as financial director.

This group of three is very talented, seasoned and intelligent, Trump wrote in a statement. They have my full and total support in leading the Republican National Committee.

The extent of support from Trump, and particularly from Lara Trump, who is married to his second son, Eric, is being interpreted as a move to suppress any dissent within the party toward Trump. The chair and co-chair positions must always be elected by RNC committee members.

Trump is the heavy favorite to win the party's nomination in 2024 and take on Joe Biden in the race for the White House. All of his serious rivals except former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have dropped out, and Haley herself is far behind him in the polls, including in her home state.

But according to Federal Election Commission filings, the RNC had its worst fundraising year in a decade in 2023, and began this year with just $8 million in the bank.

In contrast, the Democratic National Committee holds $21 million, according to Ballotpedia.

Betsy Ankeny, Nikki Haley's campaign manager, described the endorsements as a rearrangement of deck chairs on the Titanic. Ankeny said Haley's plan for the RNC was to blow it all up.

Everyone at the RNC will be fired, there will be a full audit for misuse of funds, and there will be a formal application process to become RNC chair based on MERIT, not on the back, he said. -she adds.

Haley herself said Trump was trying to spin the outcome of the nomination race. He tried to get the RNC to nominate him as the presumptive candidate. We don't do coronations. Think about what is happening right now. Is this how you are going to try to win elections? » she declared during the election campaign in South Carolina.

But Whatley, Lara Trump and LaCivita are nothing more than loyalists to the Trump cause.

Whatley echoed Trump's claims about 2020 election fraud; LaCivita worked as a senior strategist at pro-Trump Super Pac Make America Great Again Inc; and Lara Trump was touted as a candidate for North Carolina's U.S. Senate in 2022, before joining her father-in-law on the campaign trail.

She married Eric Trump in 2014 while working as a producer on Inside Edition. In 2016, she led the Trump-Pence Women's Empowerment Tour and was a Trump fundraiser and consultant for his 2020 re-election bid, work that included serving as a warm-up speaker at the Save rally America from January 6, 2021 which preceded the Capitol riot.

In 2021, she joined Fox News as a contributor, but left the following year when Trump declared his candidacy for re-election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/13/trump-endorses-lara-trump-rnc

