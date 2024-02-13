Trump's NATO bashing confirms Europe's worst fears – Foreign Policy

Former US President Donald Trump stunned officials on both sides of the Atlantic this weekend when he appeared to invite Russia to invade NATO members that fail to meet their defense spending obligations .

The Republican frontrunner, making his third bid for president against incumbent Joe Biden, boasted to a rally of his supporters in South Carolina that when he was in office he told an anonymous member of NATO that he would encourage the Kremlin. do what they want to delinquent NATO countries.

You haven't paid? Are you a delinquent? Asset tell saying. No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.

Trump has a long history of inflammatory remarks about the military alliance. As president, he regularly attacked member states that failed to meet the minimum target of 2% defense spending and told the helpers on several occasions he wanted the United States to withdraw completely from NATO.

To some extent, officials in Europe and Washington have become accustomed to the former president's incendiary remarks at rallies intended to rile his supporters. And, in fact, Trump even told one similar version from this story about his conversation with an unnamed NATO member while speaking at a Heritage Foundation event in Florida in 2022. Another executive said: “Does this mean you won't protect us in case if we don't pay, you won't protect us from Russia? the Union, but now Russia, Trump said. I said: that's exactly what it means.

But even by these standards, Trump further states that he would not just refuse to protect another NATO country from Russia, but would do so. encourage Russia's attack on other members of the alliance has shaken leaders on both sides of the Atlantic and drawn sharp criticism.

This took it to a new level, said Jim Townsend, former U.S. assistant secretary of defense for Europe and NATO during the Obama administration. This is about cavalierly throwing an ally to the wolves, he said.

Biden called the comments appalling and dangerous and the mark of someone promising to rule as a dictator. Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General said Trump's language undermines our security. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that these statements only served to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is interested.

Some have gone even further. American democracy is sick, said Thierry Breton, head of the European Union's internal market. It would be enough to do [former U.S. President Ronald] Reagan sick, said U.S. Representative Adam Schiff.

Trump's remarks came as Russia engaged a third of the state's annual budget is spent on defense, and U.S. officials say Moscow's ultimate goal of permanently undermining Ukraine's independence remains unchanged. And with opinion polls showing In a tight race between Trump and Biden, European officials have quietly sought ways to isolate the continent in the event of a second Trump presidency. Since the invasion began, European officials have regularly warned that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it would encourage the Russian president to set his sights on other countries in Europe.

If we, together with the United States, fail to stop Russia in Ukraine, it is only a matter of time if it becomes a war against NATO in general, and it will cost a lot more expensive, said Aron Emilsson, president of the Swedish Foreign Affairs Parliament. Committee, visiting Washington last week.

Senior military officials from Sweden and the United Kingdom warned their populations to prepare for a possible war with Russia.

Trump has a long-standing affinity with Putin. At a summit in Helsinki, Finland in 2018, he face with the Russian leader over his own intelligence community regarding Moscow's efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump called on Russia to find thousands of missing emails from the personal server of his rival, Hillary Clinton. Russia, if you're listening, Trump said at a press conference, I hope you can find the 30,000 missing emails. Later that day, Russian intelligence agents target Clinton's office and dozens of email accounts associated with the campaign, according to an indictment of 12 Russian intelligence agents involved in the hacking efforts.

Sometimes dictators interpret these words as an invitation to act, Zygimantas Pavilionis, chairman of the Lithuanian parliament's foreign affairs committee, said of Trump's comments regarding NATO over the weekend.

Trump was not the first U.S. president to urge his allies to meet alliance spending goals. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both has pressed member states to increase their defense spending, a frustration shared by countries on the alliance's eastern flank that have long felt they bear a disproportionate share of responsibility, said nonresident senior fellow Rachel Rizzo at the European Center of Atlantic Councils.

It's no secret that Europeans need to take their security more seriously, Rizzo said.

European countries have rise in power Defense spending over the past decade spurred by Russia's annexation of Crimea and Washington's strategic pivot toward focusing on the Indo-Pacific, Rizzo said.

NATO today is very different from when Trump left the White House. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has prompted many member countries to take a hard look at their own defense spending and military preparedness. Defense spending has increased, as has investment in weapons manufacturing and procurement.

Three days after the invasion began, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared that the invasion was a turning point for Germany, long a laggard in defense spending, and that Berlin would set new goals to meet the alliance's minimum spending threshold of 2 percent.

But even as more countries strive to meet NATO's defense spending target of 2% of GDP, the European Union remains together miss its goal of supplying one million artillery shells to Ukraine by March. At the moment, the West is not ready for serious military action, said Artis Pabriks, former Latvian defense minister.

In Washington, Congress quietly pass legislation as part of the 2024 defense budget to prevent any U.S. president from unilaterally withdrawing from the alliance without first obtaining Senate approval or an act of Congress. The move, which has bipartisan support, was widely seen as an effort to shield Trump from U.S. membership in the alliance.

But experts say his remarks could still cause significant damage and undermine the reputation of the military alliance, which relies on unanimous consent of its members to make almost all major decisions.

For a long time, people have worried about the mechanics of America's withdrawal from NATO, but that's not the most important thing, Rizzo said. Most important is how the United States could potentially act as an ally within NATO and how, from within, it could undermine it, she said.

NATO can only enforce Article 5, the alliance's self-defense clause, if all 31 countries agree to do so, even if they don't contribute troops. If Russia were to test Article 5, the fear is that a future President Trump will leave his allies wondering whether or not the United States will come to their aid.

If he becomes president again and something happens, we're suddenly going to test that theory, Townsend said. [Youre] holding your breath that he is going to say, listen, Estonia is not worth fighting for.