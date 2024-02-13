Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'





Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced the launch of an ambitious program – the “PM Surya Ghar: Free electricity scheme”. Aimed at fostering a greener future and facilitating the country's march towards energy self-sufficiency, this initiative is set to revolutionize India's energy landscape. Here, we delve deeper into the intricacies of the project, its objectives and its potential impact on the Indian population. PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, unveiling the vision In a recent announcement on social media platform “PM Surya Ghar: Free electricity scheme”. This pioneering project, with a planned investment exceeding Rs 75,000 million, is designed to light up one crore (10 million) homes across the country by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month, generated by solar energy. PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, objectives and benefits The project is not only about lighting homes; it is a comprehensive approach to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, reduce the financial burden on households and contribute to environmental sustainability. Key features and benefits include: Substantial grants and financial assistance: Beneficiaries of the program will receive direct grants into their bank accounts, as well as access to highly concessional bank loans, ensuring that there will be no financial burden on individuals.

Integration of the national online portal: All stakeholders, including consumers, urban local bodies and financial institutions, will be onboarded through a national online portal, thereby streamlining the application and implementation process.

Promotion of rooftop solar systems: To popularize the project at the grassroots level, urban local bodies and panchayats will be encouraged to encourage the installation of rooftop solar systems within their jurisdictions.

Economic and environmental benefits: Apart from reducing electricity bills, the project is expected to generate employment, promote income opportunities and significantly reduce carbon emissions. Prime Minister Surya Ghar: Call for action on Muft Bijli Yojana In an appeal to the nation, Prime Minister Modi urged all residential consumers, especially the youth, to actively participate in the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'. The government's dedicated project portal, https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in, is the gateway for interested candidates to join this transformative journey towards sustainable use of energy. PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a step towards sustainable progress The 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' demonstrates India's commitment to sustainable development and energy independence. By leveraging solar energy, the project aims to not only provide free electricity to millions of homes but also inculcate a culture of environmental awareness among the Indian population. As the project unfolds, it promises to be a cornerstone on India's path to becoming a global leader in renewable energy, leading the nation towards a brighter, greener future.

