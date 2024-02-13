EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Boris Johnson urged to come to Rishi Sunak's rescue before election – but PM 'will have to ask him personally'

BorisJohnson is being asked to come to Rishi Sunak's electoral aid, but the Prime Minister will have to ask him personally, we are told. How childish (if true). But wouldn't seeming to rely on Bojo to help him win the general election completely finish off poor Rishi?

When she first appeared on the London scene, Tokyo-born model Marie Helvin, daughter of a GI and a Japanese translator, seemed a truly exotic and mysterious presence, even after marrying the brilliant and priapic Cockney photographer David Bailey.

Now 71, she risks losing her mystery by confiding in an interview that she doesn't remember the last time she had casual sex, the only one currently available, obviously without a condom.

Is Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron welcome at official dinners at his Oxford university, Brasenose, these days? Its director, John Bowers, in his book Downward Spiral: Collapsing Public Standards And How To Restore Them, attacks the former Conservative Prime Minister. It appears 32 times in the index, with the Greensill scandal being the latest example of Bowers' political cronyism.

Bowers calls Cameron's texts to Rishi Sunak in support of his tycoon friend Lex Greensill “breathtaking” and criticizes “relentless lobbying by a former prime minister”.

ActorRalph Fiennes produces helpful headlines calling for the removal of “trigger warnings” for theatergoers.

He insists the public must be “shocked and disturbed”. Some of his fans were certainly shocked and disturbed to read that in 2007 he had romped with a Qantas flight attendant in a plane toilet at 35,000 feet.

Her publicist Sara Keene later announced: “She [the air stewardess] initiated the encounter… She was the sexual attacker. Ms Keene didn't help matters by clarifying: “Of course he could have said no.”

HighChef Marco Pierre White surprises Cambridge Union audience with a personal admission about his son Marco Junior, 28: “I have a son who is a heroin addict. For what? I cannot answer this question. He adds: “You know, a good bastard didn’t hurt anyone. It gave me a backbone. But is Marco Jr beyond the bullshit now?

Brideshead Revisited actress Diana Quick recalls being victimized by the late Queen when she met her at the head of the Oxford University Dramatic Society and detailed why students were rioting in Paris. “Queen Elizabeth's equerry tapped me on the shoulder and I was criticized for 'directing' the conversation with the Queen,” she says.

“I felt really sorry for her. I thought she would never have a real interaction with people. Could Diana’s “detailed explanations” have annoyed the monarch?