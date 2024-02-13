Politics
EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Boris Johnson urged to come to Rishi Sunak's rescue before election – but PM 'will have to ask him personally'
BorisJohnson is being asked to come to Rishi Sunak's electoral aid, but the Prime Minister will have to ask him personally, we are told. How childish (if true). But wouldn't seeming to rely on Bojo to help him win the general election completely finish off poor Rishi?
When she first appeared on the London scene, Tokyo-born model Marie Helvin, daughter of a GI and a Japanese translator, seemed a truly exotic and mysterious presence, even after marrying the brilliant and priapic Cockney photographer David Bailey.
Now 71, she risks losing her mystery by confiding in an interview that she doesn't remember the last time she had casual sex, the only one currently available, obviously without a condom.
Is Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron welcome at official dinners at his Oxford university, Brasenose, these days? Its director, John Bowers, in his book Downward Spiral: Collapsing Public Standards And How To Restore Them, attacks the former Conservative Prime Minister. It appears 32 times in the index, with the Greensill scandal being the latest example of Bowers' political cronyism.
Bowers calls Cameron's texts to Rishi Sunak in support of his tycoon friend Lex Greensill “breathtaking” and criticizes “relentless lobbying by a former prime minister”.
Boris Johnson is invited to come to Rishi Sunak's electoral aid but the Prime Minister will have to ask him personally, we are told
Marie Helvin risks losing her mystery by confiding in an interview that she does not remember the last time she had casual sex, the only one currently available, obviously without a condom.
Actor Ralph Fiennes produces helpful headlines calling for removal of 'trigger warnings' for theatergoers
ActorRalph Fiennes produces helpful headlines calling for the removal of “trigger warnings” for theatergoers.
He insists the public must be “shocked and disturbed”. Some of his fans were certainly shocked and disturbed to read that in 2007 he had romped with a Qantas flight attendant in a plane toilet at 35,000 feet.
Her publicist Sara Keene later announced: “She [the air stewardess] initiated the encounter… She was the sexual attacker. Ms Keene didn't help matters by clarifying: “Of course he could have said no.”
HighChef Marco Pierre White surprises Cambridge Union audience with a personal admission about his son Marco Junior, 28: “I have a son who is a heroin addict. For what? I cannot answer this question. He adds: “You know, a good bastard didn’t hurt anyone. It gave me a backbone. But is Marco Jr beyond the bullshit now?
Brideshead Revisited actress Diana Quick recalls being victimized by the late Queen when she met her at the head of the Oxford University Dramatic Society and detailed why students were rioting in Paris. “Queen Elizabeth's equerry tapped me on the shoulder and I was criticized for 'directing' the conversation with the Queen,” she says.
“I felt really sorry for her. I thought she would never have a real interaction with people. Could Diana’s “detailed explanations” have annoyed the monarch?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13080167/EPHRAIM-HARDCASTLE-Boris-Johnson-urged-come-rescue-Rishi-Sunak.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Boris Johnson urged to come to Rishi Sunak's rescue before election – but PM 'will have to ask him personally'
- Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show' seemed familiar to those who missed him during his absence
- Vote for the hockey player of the week for boys and girls from the home team
- Madame Web's Dakota Johnson Bares All in Sheer Crystal Dress
- Advanced analytics and generative AI with Sparkflows
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'
- Not Hollywood but reality, and with neutrinos
- Trump's NATO bashing confirms Europe's worst fears – Foreign Policy
- Google Workspace is securely managed at CERN
- Facing a severe shortage of doctors, the feds offer loan forgiveness to some doctors, nurses
- Trump backs daughter-in-law for RNC role as he tightens grip on party | Donald Trump
- Alberta Mounties accused of accessing police records of 'foreign actor'