Pakistan in political limbo after voters reprimand army





In an election marred by militant violence and allegations of voter fraud, candidates backed by jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan outperformed those in the party of his rival, Nawaz Sharif, plunging the country into a political crisis.

Independents, the majority of whom are affiliated with the populist Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, won 101 parliamentary seats, the AP reported. Candidates from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, a party led by Sharif, a three-time former prime minister favored by the country's powerful military, won 75.

Most of the remaining seats in Pakistan's National Assembly, or lower house, were split between the Pakistan People's Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, leaving no party with the 169 needed to form a majority government.

As the Khan and Sharif parties seek to negotiate a coalition government to determine the new prime minister, analysts are divided over what the election results could mean for Pakistan's precarious democracy.

Shuja Nawaz, founding director of the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center, was optimistic, noting the widespread mobilization of millions of voters despite government crackdowns on cellphone services and bans on symbols of the PTI.

Modern technology and social media have given Pakistan's youth and women a way to express their views and rally around an idea that is not the official narrative in Pakistan, he said. declared.

However, Nawaz acknowledged that forming a government would be difficult amid Pakistan's deepening economic crisis. Any government that comes in must take its hand out of the cookie jar, a normal habit in Pakistan, he said.

The general elections were Pakistan's first since Khan was ousted from office in 2022, when tensions between the former cricketer and the country's military leaders culminated in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in his leadership.

Khan was found guilty of a series of charges, ranging from corruption to adultery, barring him from running as a candidate in the elections. He has denied any wrongdoing and called the unprecedented legal action against him politically motivated.

The military is a powerful political actor in Pakistan, even when it does not directly hold power.

The Khan and Sharifs parties claimed victory before the vote count was completed. In a bizarre AI-generated video, the jailed PTI leader congratulated his supporters for their massive turnout. Sharif claimed victory on Friday, saying his deputies would meet leaders of other parties to try to form a coalition government, Reuters reported. The final results were released on Sunday after long delays that gave rise to accusations of vote tampering.

After years on the Pakistani political scene, Khan rose to power after Sharif fled to London for self-imposed exile when Pakistan's Supreme Court voted unanimously to remove him as prime minister in 2017 .

Sharif's ouster follows the 2016 publication of ICIJ's Panama Papers investigation, which linked members of his family to offshore shell companies and luxury properties in London. He was later convicted of corruption charges stemming from the investigation and sentenced to prison in absentia. At the time, Sharif called the accusations politically motivated.

Khan said the Panama Papers leak was God-sent, as he went after Pakistan's political elite, winning the prime ministership in 2018. In 2021, the Pandora Papers investigation of the ICIJ revealed that members of Khan's inner circle owned and hid millions of dollars in offshore companies. ICIJ found no evidence that Khan personally owned any offshore companies.

Sharif returned to Pakistan in November 2023 and a Pakistani court overturned his conviction shortly thereafter, the first in a series of steps that allowed him to run for office again in 2024 with the tacit support of the army.

The military is a powerful political actor in Pakistan, even when it does not directly hold power, said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute.

He said PTI's strong electoral performance was fueled by a strong sense of defiance among voters, describing it as a moment that was not going to last for the electorate. Even so, he warned, the party still risks being excluded from the next government.

PTI-sponsored candidates won the most seats and may have won the popular vote. But the military continues to exert a strong influence on politics.[s] that his preferred parties still have the best chance of taking power, Kugelman said.

Supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party protest against the alleged distortion of Pakistan's national election results, in Karachi on February 11, 2024. Image: Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron highlighted serious concerns raised about the fairness and lack of inclusiveness of the elections, including the use of legal procedures to exclude certain candidates. A US State Department spokesperson also expressed concern over unwarranted restrictions on freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly, but said the US would work with Pakistan's elected government.

Iran's Foreign Ministry congratulated Pakistan on the success of the elections and wrote that the result shows the strong place of democracy in the country, in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

Josh Kurlantzick, senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council of Foreign Relations, said voters' criticism of the military establishment could sow more political discontent.

The army is for the first time seriously challenged and it does not know how to react, he said.

Although Khan cannot be part of any government formed while he remains in prison, his supporters can reject a coalition without PTI representation.

There is potential for real anger and chaos in a country that is already a powder keg and also a huge nuclear power in a critical region, Kurlantzick said.

