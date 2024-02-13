Even with Trump, Kim Jong Un could reject negotiations, analysts warn





Six months after their failed 2019 summit in Hanoi, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to then-US President Donald Trump expressing a sense of personal betrayal.

I am clearly offended and I do not want to hide this feeling from you, Kim told Trump in the last of 25 personal letters exchanged between the two men and shared with veteran American journalist Bob Woodward.

In Hanoi, Trump rejected Kim's offer to dismantle a major nuclear facility in exchange for the lifting of most U.S. sanctions. Over the following months, negotiations stalled, with each side backtracking on commitments made at their first meeting of 2018 in Singapore.

In his letter, Kim expressed disappointment over the intensification of joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which were scaled back as part of the negotiations.

If you don't view our relationship as a stepping stone that only benefits you, then you wouldn't make me out to be an idiot who will only give and get nothing in return, Kim wrote.

FILE – President Donald Trump holds up a letter he says is from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington on January 2, 2019.

Months after sending the letter, Kim unveiled a major foreign policy shift to confront what he called Washington's hostile policies. The new approach, Kim said, would emphasize self-reliance and a strengthened nuclear deterrent.

Since then, North Korea has developed an arsenal of weapons capable of flying farther, faster and stealthier than ever before. North Korea has enshrined nuclear weapons in its constitution, a status Kim has called irreversible. Kim has also rejected offers of negotiations with the United States, instead expanding ties with traditional friends Russia and China.

To many observers, the moves suggest that Kim has given up on his country's long-term goal of normalizing relations with the United States, a development that could make it more difficult to convince North Korea to return to normalcy. negotiations, even though Trump, the current Republican presidential frontrunner, was expected to return to the presidency in 2025.

It will be a very different ball game, said Moon Chung-in, a foreign policy adviser to successive left-wing South Korean administrations, including the previous government, which continued negotiations with Pyongyang. It could be extremely difficult to restart dialogue with Pyongyang.

Trump still optimistic

No one knows how Trump would handle North Korea in a hypothetical second term, especially given the extreme contrasts he displayed toward the North during his first term.

In 2017, Trump threatened to totally destroy North Korea and exchanged threats of nuclear war with Kim, before turning to diplomacy and claiming that he and the North Korean leader had fallen in love.

Since leaving office, Trump has continued to speak positively about his relationship with Kim and frequently claims that the friendship prevented nuclear war, indicating that he views the negotiations as beneficial, even if they did not. did not result in North Korea abandoning its nuclear weapons.

In December, Politico, a US news site, reported that Trump was considering a plan that would at least temporarily abandon the goal of denuclearizing North Korea. According to Politico, Trump would offer Pyongyang financial incentives to stop making new bombs. Trump denied this information.

The only thing true about this story is that I get along well with Kim Jong Un, Trump said in a social media post.

It is unclear whether the two men still exchange letters, or to what extent Trump would prioritize any outreach to Kim if he returns to power.

FILE – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae visit the Ministry of National Defense in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo published Feb. 9, 2024, by the Korean Central News Agency.

Kim: Happy with the status quo?

If Trump wants to resume negotiations, Kim may not feel inclined to abandon his current approach, which has allowed him to overcome a series of formidable challenges.

Despite a prolonged period of pandemic self-isolation, lingering international sanctions and a diplomatic standoff with the United States, Kim has survived economically and even made progress in weapons development, notes Rachel Minyoung Lee, an analyst at the 'Open Nuclear Network, based in Vienna. .

Those successes likely reinforced the view in Pyongyang that the United States actually can't do much for North Korea, Lee said.

The main conclusion Kim draws from the failure of the Hanoi summit is that the United States will still pursue what it calls a hostile policy toward North Korea, regardless of who is president, she added.

Instead, Kim has expanded his partnership with Russia. According to the United States and its allies, North Korea has supplied Russia with artillery shells and ballistic missiles, which Moscow used in its war against Ukraine. In return, American officials suspect Russia of supporting North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Warming relations between North Korea and Russia make it even less likely that Kim will feel the need to find other avenues of diplomatic, military and economic support, said Sydney Seiler, who until last year was l National Intelligence Officer for North Korea in the US Department of Foreign Affairs. Intelligence Council.

He has created an environment and a path forward that is less dependent on what one might call normal diplomatic relations or normal interactions with the outside world, except for those few countries that would accept North Korea as it is. she is, Seiler told VOA.

Challenges ahead

Although Kim could always change his mind and resume dialogue with the United States, he could demand much more in negotiations after several years of progress in the nuclear and ballistic domains.

But this will likely only happen if the United States is willing to set aside denuclearization and engage in some form of arms control, or even risk reduction negotiations. And that's a very, very high threshold to reach, because the official position of the United States, South Korea and Japan remains complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Lee said.

If Trump sought to reach such a compromise with Kim, it could increase tensions with South Korea. Unlike the situation during Trump's first term, South Korea's current president, Yoon Suk Yeol, is conservative and prefers a hawkish approach toward the North.

Jessica Taylor, an Asia security expert at the Atlantic Council, worries that Trump will continue to downplay North Korea's short-range missile launches, which pose a major threat to the United States' regional allies.

Trump may also be willing to cancel joint military exercises with South Korea, not only to appease North Korea, but simply because he does not consider them necessary or worth it, Taylor said.

Ultimately, Taylor thinks Trump's North Korea policy will likely look a lot like it did the first time around, with a lot of bluster and showmanship, without getting into anything really concrete.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/even-with-trump-kim-jong-un-may-spurn-talks-analysts-warn/7485399.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos