It has been a difficult year for the Chinese economy. The country's stock market, in response in part to its struggling real estate sector, recently hit a five-year low. Although Chinese economic data is not always reliable, there is also a long deflationary trend in consumer prices. So what does it mean for the rest of the world when one of the largest economies backslides?

According to Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, this could mean aggressive action by China that could upset its trading partners, such as dumping electric vehicles on the global market.

“This creates tension between the United States and China, and between other countries and China,” Posen said. “Because this is seen as another way for China to export its way out of its problems rather than deal with the lack of domestic demand.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Posen about the state of the Chinese economy. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Adam Posen: China's economy has fundamentally deteriorated over the past two years. And then on top of that, they have this real estate conundrum that pushes them even further. This is not a calamity, but it undermines growth in a number of ways, in addition to long-term demographic trends.

Kai Ryssdal: OK, we'll get to each of them, or most of them anyway, in a second. But I want to pick up where you and I left off last time, which was in August. Well you had a piece in it

Laid : Foreign Affairs.

Ryssdal: Foreign Affairs, thank you, I called “The end of the Chinese economic miracle. » And I asked you what difference it made fundamentally to all of us. And I want you to remind people why you think this is an important moment, not only for the Chinese economy, but for the global economy.

Laid : China is, of course, one of the largest economies in the world, either the first or the second. They are an essential part of industrial processes, consumer brands and simply business networks across the world. So if China is growing slower, there are fewer opportunities across a whole host of investments for the world, including our 401(k)s. And more importantly, the Chinese Communist Party, the economic leadership, will likely behave increasingly economically aggressively if it encounters problems at home.

Ryssdal: What happened to the Chinese economy? Because as you know better than anyone, it has been buzzing for many decades.

Laid : As you said, it buzzed in a historically unprecedented way for decades. I think three things happened. China, for various reasons, including its previous “one child” policy and its sexism against women, has had a staggering birth rate. The other two things are, first, this housing bubble that burst. And it wasn't even really a bubble, it was more like they were spending huge amounts of money through local governments in strange relationships with local banks and real estate developers. And that couldn't last forever, because they were building more apartments than they had people. The third thing, which you and I talked about last August, and I think I ended up calling the China Growth Summit, happened after COVID-19 and after President Xi Jinping consolidated its power in the last years before COVID, China's growth. The Communist Party has shown itself much more to the average Chinese household, much more to the average Chinese small business in terms of arbitrary decisions. As a result, people consume less, invest less in small businesses and keep their money in cash-like assets. And this is reinforced by the real estate problem.

Ryssdal: Alright, let's talk now and in the future about US-China geostrategic relations. It is stretched. You said a moment ago that you expected the Chinese to start acting in more destabilizing ways economically, which is not something anyone among the world's No. 1 powers needs and number 2 in the economy. What might this look like? And what should President Joe Biden do about it?

Laid : I think the biggest thing that we're about to see and we're already seeing, Kai, is that there's a huge dumping of electric vehicles and other automobiles that have been produced in China or produced by Chinese subsidiaries on global markets. I also think there is interest in the fact that the Chinese currency, the yuan, is losing value. And the Chinese government, I think wisely, has kind of put the brakes on to keep the situation from collapsing too quickly, but it's also creating tension between the United States and China and other countries and China , as this is seen as another way for China to export. finding a way out of its problems rather than tackling the lack of domestic demand.

Ryssdal: So good for calling the Chinese economy to the top, you know, because that can be hard to do. But here's the question: what now? Is there any way Xi can turn the situation around? What does the background look like? Discuss.

Laid : Yeah, I think the bottom line isn't that bad. You know, a China that has lower growth is experiencing positive growth of 3% instead of 5%. I think ultimately Xi is going to implement many stimulus policies, even though he is currently very reluctant to do so. And I think they will be largely ineffective in the sense that they will get a lot less bang for their buck than in the past. Finally, I think the main changes are: to what extent are people leaving China? I mean, how much capital is left? Are people leaving? We are seeing news reports that Chinese people are suddenly arriving in the United States as refugees and migrants. Frankly, I think it would be wise for US and Western governments to welcome these flows rather than trying to push them back into China.