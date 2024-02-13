Politics
Wednesday briefing: Indonesia votes today
Indonesia heads to the polls
The world's third-largest democracy is today choosing not only a new president, but also members of parliament and local representatives.
Current President Joko Widodo appears to have entered into an alliance with Prabowo Subianto without explicitly supporting him, and polls give Prabowo a healthy lead. But for many, he is associated with Suharto, who ruled with an iron fist from the 1960s to the late 1990s. Prabowo was a general in Suharto's army and was eventually dismissed in 1998 for having ordered the kidnapping of student activists.
Also running for president are Anies Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta, and Ganjar Pranowo, who led Central Java. Momentum has been created for Anies, who is running on a platform for change.
To get a clearer idea of what to watch for, I turned to Sui-Lee Wee, our Southeast Asia bureau chief, who is in Jakarta covering the elections.
What are the issues at stake in this election, both internationally and in Indonesia?
This election matters well beyond Indonesian borders. Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and is often seen as a pivotal state in the struggle for influence between the United States and China in Asia. Indonesia is also one of the world's largest carbon emitters and a leading global producer of coal, nickel and palm oil. Whoever wins the presidency could therefore have a major influence on the supply chains of many international companies but, more importantly, on the future of the climate. change.
Domestically, this marks the end of the 10-year term of popular outgoing President Joko Widodo. He leaves office with an approval rating of around 70 to 80 percent and this election is essentially a referendum on his legacy. He transformed Indonesia into one of Southeast Asia's greatest economic success stories, but also presided over the country's democratic backsliding. This time, voters will vote for continuity or change. Polls suggest they overwhelmingly want continuity.
Has anything changed what people should look for or expect?
The question in Indonesia now is whether Prabowo Subianto, the country's defense minister, will win in the first round or face a runoff. It was very uncertain two weeks ago, but it now seems more likely that he could win in the first round by getting more than 50 percent of the vote. If he does not do so, the country will head to a second round on June 26.
If Prabowo wins, what is the probability that the country will experience an authoritarian drift?
This still remains uncertain. His supporters say he is now much more pragmatic and understands Joko's appeal, and will therefore likely focus his efforts on infrastructure development and economic growth. Some also believe that because the political establishment has benefited so much from democracy, it would not allow Indonesia to regress into a dictatorship. But what people fear is the slow erosion of democratic norms, started by Joko, but which could accelerate under a leader who once said Indonesia needed neither democracy nor of elections.
In the United States, the bill on aid to Ukraine advances
The Senate yesterday passed a long-awaited foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel by a vote of 70 to 29. But the plan faces opposition in the House and Donald Trump campaigned against the plan.
The $95 billion emergency aid legislation would provide an additional $60.1 billion for kyiv, as well as $14.1 billion for Israel's war against Hamas and nearly $10 billion for humanitarian aid.
In a televised statement, President Biden said the package was imperative to help defeat Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine. He also denounced Trump for encouraging Russia to attack some NATO allies, calling his comments stupid, shameful, dangerous and un-American.
And after: The speaker of the Republican-led House has suggested he will not act on the bill. The only path forward might be for a bipartisan coalition to use a discharge petition, which would allow lawmakers to force legislation through if they can collect the signatures of a majority of the House.
Ceasefire talks continue as concern grows over Rafah
President Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to join mediators in Cairo who were focused on a deal to end the war for at least six weeks in exchange for the release of remaining hostages. Here's the last one.
The U.N., U.S. and others are concerned about the prospect of an Israeli incursion into Rafah, where an estimated 1.4 million people are sheltering without adequate food, water and medicine. Egypt has said it will not let refugees cross the border into Sinai.
THE LAST NEWS
Digging into the ancient history of kissing
As Sophie Lund Rasmussen and Troels Pank Arboll, a married research couple, discussed a new genetic study that included a brief history of kissing, they realized something was wrong. The study traced the origin of the custom to South Asia in 1500 BC.
I told Sophie that I knew of even older stories written in Sumerian and Akkadian languages, said Dr Arboll, whose expertise lies in ancient accounts of medical diagnoses, prescriptions and healing rituals.
Their investigation, which analyzed clay tablets from Mesopotamia (modern Iraq and Syria) and Egypt, overturned the hypothesis that people in a specific region were the first to kiss and talk to each other.
RECOMMENDATIONS
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
