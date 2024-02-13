Wednesday briefing: Indonesia votes today

What are the issues at stake in this election, both internationally and in Indonesia?

This election matters well beyond Indonesian borders. Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and is often seen as a pivotal state in the struggle for influence between the United States and China in Asia. Indonesia is also one of the world's largest carbon emitters and a leading global producer of coal, nickel and palm oil. Whoever wins the presidency could therefore have a major influence on the supply chains of many international companies but, more importantly, on the future of the climate. change.

Domestically, this marks the end of the 10-year term of popular outgoing President Joko Widodo. He leaves office with an approval rating of around 70 to 80 percent and this election is essentially a referendum on his legacy. He transformed Indonesia into one of Southeast Asia's greatest economic success stories, but also presided over the country's democratic backsliding. This time, voters will vote for continuity or change. Polls suggest they overwhelmingly want continuity.

Has anything changed what people should look for or expect?

The question in Indonesia now is whether Prabowo Subianto, the country's defense minister, will win in the first round or face a runoff. It was very uncertain two weeks ago, but it now seems more likely that he could win in the first round by getting more than 50 percent of the vote. If he does not do so, the country will head to a second round on June 26.

If Prabowo wins, what is the probability that the country will experience an authoritarian drift?

This still remains uncertain. His supporters say he is now much more pragmatic and understands Joko's appeal, and will therefore likely focus his efforts on infrastructure development and economic growth. Some also believe that because the political establishment has benefited so much from democracy, it would not allow Indonesia to regress into a dictatorship. But what people fear is the slow erosion of democratic norms, started by Joko, but which could accelerate under a leader who once said Indonesia needed neither democracy nor of elections.