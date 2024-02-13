Turkey's Erdogan set to make first visit to Egypt in more than a decade – World

CAIRO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to arrive in Cairo on Wednesday to meet his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, sealing a long-standing rapprochement between the two men.

Erdogan said on Monday the two would discuss all efforts to end the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, while Turkey's official Anadolu news agency said the meetings would also focus on economic issues , commercial, tourism, energy and defense.

This visit will be the first by Turkish presidents to Egypt since 2012.

The two countries severed ties in 2013 after Sissi, then Egypt's defense minister, ousted President Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkey and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood movement.

Erdogan rejects US pressure to cut ties with Hamas

At the time, Erdogan said he would never speak to someone like Sissi, who in 2014 became president of the Arab world's most populous nation.

But relations have thawed since 2021, when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss normalization.

Last July, Cairo and Ankara appointed ambassadors to their respective capitals for the first time in a decade.

In November 2022, Erdogan and Sissi shook hands in Qatar, which the Egyptian presidency announced as a new start for their relations.

The two leaders have since met in several other countries, including in Saudi Arabia in November and at the G20 summit in India in September.

Despite the long freeze in relations, trade between the two countries continued. According to figures from the Egyptian central bank, Turkey is Egypt's fifth largest trading partner.

Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said a deal had been finalized to supply drones to Egypt.

Although the two regional powers have often been at odds, including supporting rival governments in Libya, their interests are aligned in two major conflicts: Sudan and Gaza.

Erdogan said his meetings in Egypt, as well as in the United Arab Emirates, would focus on what more can be done for our brothers in Gaza.

As Turkey, we continue to make all our efforts to stop the bloodshed, he told a press conference.

Erdogan has become one of the Muslim world's harshest critics of Israel for its bombings and ground offensives on Palestinian territory, which have killed at least 28,473 people, most of them women and children. , according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Istanbul served as a base for Hamas' political leaders before the October 7 attacks. The NATO member called on Hamas leaders to leave after some were filmed celebrating the unprecedented attack.

The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 left around 1,160 dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP report based on official Israeli figures.

Ankara in November recalled its ambassador to Israel and has maintained intermittent communication with Hamas leaders, who view Turkey as a potential ally in ceasefire negotiations.

Egypt and Qatar are currently negotiating a potential new deal between the warring parties with the support of the United States.