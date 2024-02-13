How Donald Trump's re-election would threaten NATO's Article 5





AS PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP made no secret of his dislike of NATO. In 2018, at a summit of the military alliance, he threatened that America would go its own way if other members did not increase their defense spending. He reportedly often spoke privately about the possibility of leaving NATO. But on February 10, at a rally in South Carolina, Mr. Trump went further. He claimed, perhaps apocryphally, that the president of a major country asked him: Well, sir, if we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us? Mr. Trump said he responded: You haven't paid? You are a delinquent… No, I will not protect you. In fact, I would encourage [Russia] do what they want.

During his first term, European government leaders feared that Mr. Trump would undermine the Americas' commitment to the fifth clause of NATO's founding document, the Washington Treaty of 1949. Article 5 states that an armed attack against one or more [members]…will be considered an attack against all of them and that members will immediately assist the victim(s) of such an attack. The only time Article 5 was invoked was after the attacks of September 11, 2001, with the result that NATO conducted a security mission in Afghanistan for a decade from 2003.

Article 5 states that NATO's response may include armed force, but it does not require it. What the alliance promises is to take whatever measures it deems necessary to restore and maintain security. This could range from nuclear war to strong diplomatic protest. Another ambiguity that has troubled members since Russia's annexation of Crimea, part of Ukraine, in 2014 concerns so-called hybrid warfare. This combines propaganda, corruption, subversion, espionage, exploitation of economic and energy dependence, diplomacy and the use of irregular military forces (the little green men who have arisen in Crimea). Although Ukraine is not a NATO member, Russia's attack illustrated a problem for the alliance: how to identify the threshold for a forceful response and how to calibrate it to avoid escalation into armed conflict generalized.

Despite Russia's conventional aggression against Ukraine in 2022, these concerns have not entirely disappeared. Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, still seems to consider a direct attack on NATO territory too risky. But if it becomes emboldened by gaining the upper hand in Ukraine, it could be tempted to test where NATO's threshold for using force lies, for example by blocking the Baltic states, orchestrating a large cyberattack or attacking the Suwalki Gap, the NATO corridor. between Belarus and Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave. If Mr. Trump became president again, this temptation would be much stronger.

image: The Economist

Since Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the defense budgets of European NATO members have increased sharply. Led by Poland, spending on military equipment has increased by 25%, and the number of NATO members meeting the target of spending at least 2% of their GDP on defense is now 11 out of 31 (see graph). Some of the lagging countries, notably Germany, could reach this figure in the next two years.

Yet it seems unlikely that a realistic level of European defense spending will appease Mr. Trump. Instead, Europe is beginning to confront the unthinkable: that Europe's security relies on American military power, acquired over 75 years, can no longer be trusted. The shift comes at a time when Europe is in more danger than at any time since the height of the Cold War, when the continent's defenses were far more formidable.

Some may say this is alarmist. After all, Mr. Trump did not pull America out of NATO during his first term. Regardless, bipartisan legislation passed late last year requires any president wanting to leave the alliance to secure a two-thirds majority in the Senate or an act of Congress, a deliberately high bar.

Yet for others, such assurance rings hollow. During his first term, Mr. Trump was largely constrained by defense secretaries and national security advisers who were committed to NATO. If he won a second, he would likely make appointments that would ensure he wasn't locked up again. Even if he found he could not formally take America out of NATO, Mr. Trump could fatally erode his commitment to treaty obligations by withdrawing American forces from NATO. Europe, by failing to extend America's nuclear deterrent to Europe and by casting doubt on its commitment to ordering American troops to fight in Europe's defense. Under such circumstances, Mr. Putin would have achieved his dearest wish: removing any practical meaning from Article 5 as far as America is concerned.

