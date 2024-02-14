Dave Hill: Susan Hall's total loyalty to the Tories is a gift to Sadiq Khan

There hasn't been an opinion poll for months. The next one might provide a less miserable snapshot of Londoners' voting tendencies from Susan Hall's perspective.

On the one hand, they could hardly be worse for the Conservative mayoral candidate: the three most recent, all released in November, gave Labor incumbent Sadiq Khan a lead over her by 25, 20 And 27 points respectively.

On the other hand, at this point in the 2021 municipal election race, Khan enjoyed similarly luxurious advantages over his previous Tory challenger, Shaun Bailey, who, much like Hall is now, was an easy object ridiculous. Yet Bailey finished a much closer second than expected by the (for him) less ominous polls released in the run-up to Election Day.

Then add completely new factors to this mayoral election that may help Hall: first, the Conservative government's brazen and self-serving imposition of the first-past-the-post system for all mayoral elections, which can only helping its candidates to the detriment of work; second, the equally selfish introduction of voter ID which, although it might have backfired elsewhere, could penalize Labor in London, as Christabel Cooper has shown.

Add to this the effect of voter apathy, boredom and disillusionment on any politician seeking a third term as leader, and you can see that Khan may have good reasons, as well as tactical reasons, to warn that the result of May 2 is far from certain – and why I still won’t rule out a Hall win.

However, late last year, under friendly but insistent pressure from my friends, I predicted a Khan victory over Hall by between five and ten percentage points. After twisting my arm behind my back, they pinned me down at eight o'clock. Talk about a joke. But I'm still as comfortable with that forecast as I can be under the circumstances. Indeed, these circumstances imply that Hall continues to adhere to her embattled party's strategy, even if it puts her at odds with most Londoners.

You might think she's running for Maidenhead mayor. Does she support the The tragicomic politics of Rwanda supposed to deter illegal migrants? “Absolutely,” she told Nick Ferrari. What is his view on legal migration from abroad? “Legal immigration is a good thing,” Hall said, “because we need workers in London,” but at the same time “we also need to reduce it.”

She applauded new government measures to stop foreign migrants bringing their dependents to the UK. City Hall estimates that all of these measures will have negative effects on half a million Londoners and harm key sectors of the London economy. Hall could have said he was trying to persuade the Home Secretary to adjust the rules to allow London to attract the workers it needs, citing the national interest in a strong London economy. But no. For her, it was about my party's policies, good or bad, even if they are bad for London.

Hall adopted Rishi Sunak's post-Uxbridge by-election ruse of resisting the so-called 'war on motorists', continuing to denounce the latest ULEZ expansion despite polls showing the opposition and the support are roughly equal, and despite Hall's numbers herself. brandished, showing that even in 2022, a fairly small minority of London households have been directly affected.

Like the Prime Minister, she appears to believe that the narrow victory in the Uxbridge by-election in July, which took place before the expansion came into force thanks to a disingenuous local Tory campaign, opened some sort of window into the soul of the nation, fully encompassing London, where more than 40 percent of households do not even own a motor vehicle.

What does Hall think of Boris Johnson these days? For months, even years, his X/Twitter profile was adorned with a photo of “Boris” at his side. It remained there throughout Partygate and beyond, only replaced — by a photo of City Hall — after she decided to seek to become the conservative candidate.

Ferrari asked her in December what she thought Johnson should say to the Covid inquiry. He didn't get much of a response. Would Hall welcome Johnson supporting his mayoral campaign? Hall revealed that the former mayor had called to offer help. Would she take him up on that? “Maybe I will at some point,” she said of a man whose popularity rating at the time he was forced by his own MPs to leave Number 10 was at a low down. deep plumbing minus 53.

Brexit? That referendum result that Johnson campaigned for, but which over 60% of Londoners opposed and probably regret even more today? Don't worry, Hall still identifies as “a Brexiteer.” These past supports on social networks for Donald Trump and other extremists? She has yet to issue a proper apology or acknowledge her wrongdoing.

With the support of conservatives nationally about 25 percent and probably even lower in London, flaunting his mayoral colors so firmly on his party flagpole and, on top of that, still carrying a political flame for “Boris”, seems unimaginative at best and rather bizarre at worst.

Has she ever watched how Andy Street won and retained the West Midlands Mayoralty for the Conservatives, choosing his moments to break rank and give priority to the inhabitants of your region? Did it occur to her that at least trying to create a little distance between her and a party that is fighting ever deeper into UKIP territory might be a good idea in a town that so strongly favors the Labor Party?

The answers seem so obvious that it almost seems mean to ask them. Meanwhile, a Tory gossip site claims Tory campaign HQ recruited people who helped Sunak in his losing leadership race against Liz Truss – who Hall applauded for her abysmal budget, incidentally – with the order that she continues to talk about crime, which is logical, but also about the ULEZ, which will keep it marginal, and about the Low Traffic Neighborhoods, which the municipalities have installed and which she does not would have no power to delete.

Elsewhere, it was reported that Paul Scully, the now former London minister who was surprisingly left off the shortlist of Conservative candidates, has considered running as an independent, and that Hall's efforts so far have become another thing for his party fall on.

There seems to be a default view among conservatives and some other experts that Khan's mayoralty has been hopeless and unpopular, and that he would be eminently beatable by the right kind of challenger. I think they tell each other stories to keep their spirits up.

In any case, the slim hopes of any conservative candidate for mayor could only be improved if he demonstrated at least some awareness that his party is in the abyss of the capital, demonstrated a certain humility and approached the elections accordingly. Doing the opposite is Susan Hall's continuing gift to Sadiq Khan.

Dave Hill is the editor and publisher of OnLondon.co.uk.

