Donald Trump received $1 million in royalties for a book containing largely letters written by other people





Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey at ringside during the Mike Tyson vs. Larry Holmes boxing match in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 1988. (Photo by Jeffrey Asher/Getty Images)

Donald Trump earned $1 million in royalties from publishing a compilation of his correspondence with celebrities, according to a financial disclosure. The former president said he earned at least $6.75 million over the past two years from books largely composed of other people's work.

In April 2023, Trump released Letters to Trump, which his publisher described as a photo book that captures the incredible, and often [formerly] private correspondence, between President Donald J. Trump and some of the biggest names in history over the past 40 years. Enlisted contributors include the deceased as well as some big surprises, such as Ronald Reagan, Princess Diana Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton. Trump also included comments. For example, alongside a glowing letter from Clinton in 2002, Trump wrote: Hillary is very smart and very tough, and she's been through a lot in many ways. After the election, she was the angriest woman in the world.

A spokesperson for the publisher, Winning Team Publishing, declined to share sales figures, but said Letters To Trump had sold exceptionally well. Circana BookScan, an industry data service, tracked 45,000 sales at retailers through February 3. Circana BookScan, however, did not count purchases made directly from the publisher's website, which appear to have generated substantial sales for Letters To Trump. The book costs $99 (although it's currently 40% off at Amazon), with autographed copies available for $399.

The letters to Trump are not the first time Trump has profited from packaging other people's work. In April, he reported making $5.75 million from Our Journey Together, a beautiful book containing mostly photos from his presidency that are in the public domain.

A spokesperson for Winning Team Publishing, co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. and a former campaign staffer named Sergio Gor, declined to say whether a third book by the former president was in the works. Representatives for Trump did not respond to requests for information.

