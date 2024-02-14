Did Donald Trump help clear the rubble of 9/11?





Former President Donald Trump used his 2024 Republican presidential primary campaign to make a number of misleading and false claims, suggesting that the United States sent Iran $6 billion as part of a hostage deal, that there were no terrorist attacks while he was president, and that his uncle was the longest-serving professor at MIT.

Trump is leading rival Nikki Haley in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and the two are expected to face off in the South Carolina primary on February 24.

In a video widely shared on social media, Trump also appears to claim to have contributed to the efforts to rebuild Ground Zero on September 11, 2001.

A post on , and I was there, and I watched, and I helped a little, but I want to tell you that these people were extraordinary. Clearing the rubble, trying to find additional lives, you didn't know what was going to happen to all of us, and they handled it. “

User @highbrow_nobrow wrote: “Trump claims he helped clear rubble and search for survivors on 9/11.@GoAngelo.”

The video is from April 2016 and shows Trump speaking at a rally in New York while campaigning against Republican presidential candidate and Texas senator Ted Cruz.

To date, there is no evidence that Trump helped clear the rubble or find any 9/11 survivors.

Even though Trump did indeed visit Ground Zero in the days following the attack, analysis of his comments at the time and reports on the site has led to no evidence that he contributed to the recovery.

Trump told a German television reporter two days later that he had “a lot of men” to help him.

“We have over 100 and we have about 125 coming,” he said. “So we'll have a few hundred people here. And they're very brave and what they're doing is incredible. And we'll be involved in one way or another in helping to rebuild.”

PolitiFact, USA Today and Poynter said they also could not verify whether he paid workers to help him or whether he was there either.

Richard Alles, battalion chief of the New York City Fire Department on 9/11, told PolitiFact that he had no knowledge of Trump's presence at Ground Zero or sending hundreds of workers to help him.

“I was there for several months. I have no knowledge of his presence there,” Alles said, adding that “there would be a trace of his presence.”

“Everyone worked under the direct supervision of the police, fire and joint emergency services commander.

“Is there any chance he was ever there alone without me knowing? It's possible, but I don't know anyone who ever saw him there.”

Newsweek reached out to a Trump media representative via email for comment.

FAKE.

There is no evidence that Trump cleared the rubble of 9/11. Trump told media he had hired hundreds of workers to help with the rescue and cleanup efforts. However, investigations have found no independent evidence supporting this claim. A fire battalion chief told fact-checking reporters that he had “no knowledge of [Trump] being there.

