What is Joko Widodos' role in the Indonesian elections?





More than 100 million people will vote on Wednesday in one of the world's biggest elections. The competition for the top prize of the Indonesian presidency is a three-way race. But the most important one is the one that doesn't appear on the ballot. This is Joko Widodo, the outgoing president, who is not authorized to run for a third five-year term and who will resign in October. A decade after Mr. Joko presented himself as a down-to-earth reformer and rose to power, he remains incredibly popular. Many of his supporters say he has largely delivered on his promise to put Indonesia on a path to becoming a wealthy country in coming decades, with ambitious infrastructure and social welfare projects like the construction plan. a new capital and a universal health system.

At the same time, Mr Joko has also overseen what critics say is a regression in civil liberties. He stripped the powers of an anti-corruption agency, rammed through a controversial labor law and, most recently, appeared to arrange for one of his sons to be placed on the ballot for vice-president. presidency.

Worse still, critics say, is the presidential candidate he appears to support: Prabowo Subianto, a former general who was once a rival of Mr. Joko and who is accused of committing human rights abuses. man when Indonesia was a dictatorship. Mr. Prabowo, whose vice-presidential candidate is Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Mr. Joko's son, is leading in the polls. Mr. Joko's implicit maneuvers have led to soul-searching among many Indonesians. People are now asking: how much should we sacrifice for development? said Yohanes Sulaiman, a professor specializing in Indonesian politics at Universitas Jenderal Achmad Yani in Bandung city. At stake in this election, critics say, is the fate of a young democracy that is now the third largest democracy in the world. Many Indonesians fear that a victory for Mr. Prabowo, who has led a crackdown on activists in Indonesia and what is now East Timor, could return the country to its authoritarian past. Many remember the brutal and kleptocratic regime of Mr. Prabowo's former father-in-law and boss, the dictator Suharto.

The future is dark, terribly dark, said Butet Kartaredjasa, 64, an artist from the city of Yogyakarta. He said that if Mr Prabowo won and faced protests, ordinary people would become victims of any ensuing violence. Elections in Indonesia matter far beyond its borders. The fourth most populous country in the world, it is of growing strategic importance to both the United States and China. As one of the world's leading producers of coal, palm oil and nickel, it sits at the top of many international companies' supply chains and will have a major influence on the future of the crisis of change climatic. Indonesia is the world's third-largest democracy and is an important exception in a region where the will of the people is often ignored. Although democracy is widely considered flawed here, many Indonesians have adopted it as a way of life. Elections over the past three decades have been considered free and fair, and no one wants a return to the days of Soharto.

While Mr. Prabowo led the three-way race, some polls suggested he would be forced into a runoff in June, either against Anies Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta, or Ganjar Pranowo, who ruled Central Java. . Their platforms do not differ significantly, experts say, but Mr. Prabowo's strongman sets him apart in good faith. Much of Mr. Joko's support base has shifted to Mr. Prabowo, 72, who has promised to continue Mr. Joko's policies and tried to rebrand himself as grandfather gemoy, or cuddly. I support Prabowo now because of Jokowi, said Jakarta voter Rizki Safitri, 36, referring to Mr. Joko by his nickname. I want to ensure that Jokowis' good programs continue and are further improved. Mr Joko's co-optation of Mr Prabowo began a few years ago, when the president appointed his former electoral rival as defense minister. For our American friends, it's as if Obama suddenly decided to support Trump while supporting a Democratic agenda, said Andi Widjajanto, who resigned as Mr. Joko's strategist in October and started working for Mr. Ganjar, one of the others. presidential candidates.

It is far from clear how much influence Mr. Joko will have on Indonesian politics after he leaves office or whether the list of Mr. Prabowo and Mr. Joko's son, Mr. Gibran, will takes away. A vice president does not hold much power in Indonesia but can take the top job if the president dies. I don't expect Prabowo to allow Jokowi to exert too much influence, said Natalie Sambhi, executive director of Verve Research, which studies military-corporate relations. Now the question is: if Prabowo starts taking Indonesia in a direction different from Jokowi's vision, what will happen? Mr Gibran's partnership with Mr Prabowo has left many of Mr Joko's allies perplexed. Many did not understand why a man who benefited from direct democracy now had dynastic desires. But they now recognize that Mr. Joko started the ball rolling years ago. His son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, mayor of Medan, is a candidate in the North Sumatra gubernatorial race. In October, Mr. Joko's youngest child, Kaesang Pangarep, 28, joined the youth-focused Indonesian Solidarity Party. In two days, he became president.

Mr. Jokowi was the hope of the people; he is now no longer a leader, but a ruler, a civil servant who builds dynastic politics, said Maria Sumarsih, 71. Ms. Maria's son was killed by security forces in November 1998 during a student demonstration against Suharto at his university. Last year, Mr. Jokos's brother-in-law voted decisively in the Constitutional Court's decision to lower the age of vice-presidential candidates, allowing Mr. Gibran, 36, to join the race. An outcry followed, but Mr Joko has redoubled his emphasis in recent weeks, saying a president is allowed to support candidates and take sides. For many, the message was unequivocal. Next to him was Mr. Prabowo. His statement fueled further outcry, prompting Mr Joko to appear on YouTube holding a poster and pointing to passages in the 2017 General Elections Act stipulating that presidents are allowed to participate in campaigning. Don't interpret it any other way, he says. But legal experts said Mr Joko was selectively citing the law, which also states he must take leave if he wants to campaign.

Todung Mulya Lubis, who campaigned for Mr Joko a decade ago and served as Indonesia's ambassador to Norway, said enjoying power with all the attachments that came with it was probably something that had changed his old boss.

He could retain his power by proxy, said Mr. Todung, who is advising Mr. Ganjar's legal team. But he added: As leader of this pluralist country, he must understand that democracy limits his power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/13/world/asia/indonesia-election-jokowi-role.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos