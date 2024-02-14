Donald Trump's surprise pick for RNC co-chair mocked as very North Korean





Donald Trump has announced his picks for the Republican National Committee's new leadership team, and already some eyes are rolling in response.

The former president wants North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley to fill that role, replacing outgoing Chair Ronna McDaniel. He also wants daughter-in-law Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, to serve as co-chair.

The move is not entirely unprecedented: one of Ronald Reagan's daughters, Maureen Reagan, was named co-president in 1987.

The news earned Lara Trump's name on Trend on X, formerly Twitter, but most of the posts weren't exactly messages of support.

Some greeted the move sarcastically, predicting it would backfire. Others highlighted some of his controversies, such as reports that a dog rescue charity linked to him was funneling money to Trump properties. Some have criticized her young singing career. And still others have pointed out that installing unqualified family members in key positions is a hallmark of autocratic regimes such as North Korea:

Classic autocratic movement. Turning politics into a funnel of personal profit requires the party to be subordinated to family (crime) interests. https://t.co/MF2qu9tbWo

– Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) February 12, 2024

Folks, you can't even make this stuff up anymore. The Trumps are essentially America's Mussolini family. It's incredibly bizarre that this has somehow been normalized. Please tell me Lara Trump won't sing again. pic.twitter.com/D0VM7v7HKH

— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 13, 2024

She does, however, have qualifications. She's good at stealing money from children's and puppy charities, so running the GOP is the same thing https://t.co/WpXQEE0WX1

– Wu Tang is for children (@WUTangKids) February 13, 2024

Trump ousting George Romney's granddaughter and replacing her with his own daughter-in-law is as concise a metaphor for his takeover of the Republican establishment as I've seen https://t.co/lHSDJBJMtB

— Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) February 12, 2024

I am confident that with Lara Trump leading the RNC along with two Trump acolytes, she will look out for the best interests of all Republican candidates across the country and manage donor money legally and responsibly.

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 13, 2024

