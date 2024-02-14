Politics
Allies fear US is becoming less trustworthy, with growing concern over possible Trump comeback – Boston Herald
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) As the chances increase of a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in theUS presidential electionthe allies of the Americas are preparing for an adventure strewn with pitfalls.
Many fear that a second Trump term will be an earthquake, but tremors already abound and concerns are growing that the United States could become less trustworthy, whoever wins. With a divided electorate anddeadlock in CongressAmerica's next president could easily become consumed by numerous domestic challenges before even beginning to tackle global trouble spots, from Ukraine to the Middle East.
French President Emmanuel Macronrecent verdict» was blunt: America's first priority is itself.
The first Trump administration tested ties between the United States and its allies, particularly in Europe. Trump has ridiculed the leaders of some friendly countries, including Germany's Angela Merkel and Britain's Theresa May, while praising authoritarians like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He called China's Xi Jinping brilliant and Hungary's Viktor Orbn a great leader.
In his campaign speeches, Trump remains skeptical of organizations such as NATO, often bemoaning the billions the United States spends on the military alliance whose support has been crucial to Ukraine.fight against the Russian invasion.
He told a rally Saturday that as president heNATO allies warnedit would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to countries that have not paid their dues in the alliance. Trump also wrote on his social media that in the future the United States should end all foreign aid donations and replace them with loans.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned thatAssetrisked endangering American troops and their allies. Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines our security as a whole, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk, he said in a statement Sunday.
Biden, meanwhile, has made supporting Ukraine a key priority and moral imperative. But Biden's assertion after his 2020 election that America is back on the world stage has not been fully confirmed. Congressional Republicans Stagnated Againmilitary aid to Ukrainewhile American influence has been unable to contain the conflict in the Middle East
Thomas Gift, director of the Center on American Politics at University College London, said that whoever wins the presidential race, the direction of travel will be the same toward a multipolar planet in which the United States are no longer the indisputable global superpower.
Most allied leaders refrain from commenting directly on the US elections, sticking to the principle that it is up to Americans to choose their leader.
They are aware that they will have to work with whoever the eventual winner is, and that behind the scenes governments will do the work behind the scenes to discreetly establish links with the political teams in the running, said Richard Dalton, a former high-ranking British diplomat.
But many of America's European allies in NATO worry that, with or without Trump, the United States will become less trustworthy. Some began speaking openly about the need for members to increase military spending and plan for an alliance without the United States.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholzsaid that he is currently on the phone with my colleagues a lot and asking them to do more to support Ukraine. Germany is the second-largest donor of military aid to Kiev, behind the United States, but Scholz recently told German weekly Die Zeit that the country could not fill any void on its own if the United States stopped supporting him.
Trump's Saturday comments on NATOsounded the alarmin Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine. We are facing a burning war on our border, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sunday.
He warned: We must understand that the EU cannot be an economic and civilizational giant nor a defense dwarf, because the world has changed.
Russia, meanwhile, is working to strengthen ties with China, Iran and North Korea and is trying to reduce international support for Ukraine.
Macron also suggested that American attention was focused away from Europe. If Washington's first priority is the United States, its second priority is China.
This is also why I want a stronger Europe, which knows how to protect itself and which does not depend on others, Macron said at a press conference in January.
Trump has supporters in Europe, including pro-Russian populists like Hungary's Orbn. But the former British Prime MinisterBoris Johnsonraised a few eyebrows when he recently claimed that a Trump presidency could be exactly what the world needs.
Johnson is a strong supporter of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, while Trump has frequently praised Putin and said he would end the war within 24 hours. However, Johnson said in a Daily Mail column that he did not think Trump would abandon the Ukrainians, but would instead help Ukraine win the war, leaving the West stronger and the world more stable.
Bronwen Maddox, director of the international affairs think tank Chatham House, said such arguments underestimate how destabilizing Trump has been and will likely continue to be if he is re-elected.
For those who say his first term did not do much damage to the international order, one answer is that he withdrew the United States from the JCPOA, the agreement aimed at curbing terrorism.Iranian nuclear program. Since then, Iran's accelerating work has made it a state on the brink of nuclear weapons, she said in a recent speech about the year ahead.
Biden criticized Trump's Iran policies but failed to rebuild bridges with Tehran, which continues to flex its muscles in the region.
Dalton, the former UK ambassador to Iran, said the outlook for the Middle East would be slightly worse under Trump than under Biden. But he said differences on key regional tensions, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Iran's ambitions, would be limited.
No U.S. administration will make a serious effort to resolve its differences with Iran through diplomacy,” Dalton told The Associated Press. “This ship sailed some time ago.
Palestinians and their supporters, meanwhile, are imploring Biden to moderate U.S. support for Israel, amid the conflict's civilian casualty tollwar in Gazaclimb. But hardliners in Israel say the United States is already limiting its offensive against Hamas too much.
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right national security minister, recently said that Bidendid not provide Israel with full supportand that if Trump were in power, the conduct of the United States would be completely different.
Like their allies, America's rivals do not openly express their preference for the outcome of the elections.
Trump developed a close relationship with Turkey's Erdogan, calling them very good friends during a 2019 meeting at the White House.
However, relations between Turkey and the United States were strained during his tenure. The Trump administration withdrew Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet project due to Ankara's decision to purchase Russian-made missile defense systems, while Trump himself threatened to ruin the Turkish economy.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told CBS in January that he didn't think there would be any difference between a Trump presidency and a Biden presidency. He said relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated since the administration of George W. Bush.
China, where leaders' initial warmth toward Trump deteriorated into tariffs and growing tensions, little has changed under Biden, who has maintained his predecessor's tough stance toward the U.S. strategic rival.
Zhao Minghao, professor of international relations at Fudan University in Shanghai, said that for China, the two candidates were liketwo bowls of poison.
Gift, of University College London, said the move toward a more fractured world “will happen whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden is elected.”
It’s just kind of a reality,” he said.
Associated Press writers Jiwon Song in Seoul, South Korea, Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, Dasha Litvinova in Tallinn, Estonia, Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, Nomaan Merchant in Washington, and Jill Colvin and Michelle Price in New York contributed to this story.

