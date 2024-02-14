Allies fear US is becoming less trustworthy, with growing concern over possible Trump comeback – Boston Herald

Connect with us

Politics

By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)

LONDON (AP) As the chances increase of a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in theUS presidential electionthe allies of the Americas are preparing for an adventure strewn with pitfalls.

Many fear that a second Trump term will be an earthquake, but tremors already abound and concerns are growing that the United States could become less trustworthy, whoever wins. With a divided electorate anddeadlock in CongressAmerica's next president could easily become consumed by numerous domestic challenges before even beginning to tackle global trouble spots, from Ukraine to the Middle East.

French President Emmanuel Macronrecent verdict» was blunt: America's first priority is itself.

The first Trump administration tested ties between the United States and its allies, particularly in Europe. Trump has ridiculed the leaders of some friendly countries, including Germany's Angela Merkel and Britain's Theresa May, while praising authoritarians like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He called China's Xi Jinping brilliant and Hungary's Viktor Orbn a great leader.

In his campaign speeches, Trump remains skeptical of organizations such as NATO, often bemoaning the billions the United States spends on the military alliance whose support has been crucial to Ukraine.fight against the Russian invasion.

He told a rally Saturday that as president heNATO allies warnedit would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to countries that have not paid their dues in the alliance. Trump also wrote on his social media that in the future the United States should end all foreign aid donations and replace them with loans.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned thatAssetrisked endangering American troops and their allies. Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines our security as a whole, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk, he said in a statement Sunday.

Biden, meanwhile, has made supporting Ukraine a key priority and moral imperative. But Biden's assertion after his 2020 election that America is back on the world stage has not been fully confirmed. Congressional Republicans Stagnated Againmilitary aid to Ukrainewhile American influence has been unable to contain the conflict in the Middle East

Thomas Gift, director of the Center on American Politics at University College London, said that whoever wins the presidential race, the direction of travel will be the same toward a multipolar planet in which the United States are no longer the indisputable global superpower.

Most allied leaders refrain from commenting directly on the US elections, sticking to the principle that it is up to Americans to choose their leader.

