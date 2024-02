Building a 500 meter tower in London against the backdrop of the Slab on the South Bank | Architecture

London's South Bank is in desperate need of rejuvenation. While I agree with Simon Jenkins that the proposed stack of boxes is somewhat unimaginative, I disagree with his aversion to its size (expensive and hated, the Slab will be a terrible monument . It's called Gove Towers and it deserves it, February 8). It would look great against the background of, for example, a soaring residential tower with a height of 500 meters or more. Such a tower could rise above the now dilapidated Waterloo station. Bringing Europe's tallest building back to London would be an inspiring and visionary project that could restore London's pride. A huge residential tower would also help alleviate the housing shortage in our capital, particularly if it were built with a share of public funds and with a quota of affordable units. As for the National Theater and the Royal Festival Hall, it is probably time to demolish these dilapidated buildings and rebuild them on a larger scale in a more modern style.

Frank DM Wilson

Cambridge Simon Jenkins is rightly outraged by Slab’s plans on the South Bank. Our capital is becoming one of the ugliest in Europe and this immense piece of concrete and glass will further degrade its urban landscape. In 2008, I voted for Boris Johnson in the mayoral election because I naively believed his statement that he would stop London becoming Dubai on the Thames. We now know more clearly what a promise from Boris is worth. Ten years later, my hopes for conservatism were rekindled when Roger Scruton was appointed chairman of the Building Better, Building Beautiful commission. But it appears his work has had little influence on ministers, as Michael Gove believes it is right to allow Mitsubishi to carry out this massive architectural disfigurement. Clearly, for conservatives, money matters, but beauty does not. But I listen in vain to any response from Labor.

Francis Bowen

