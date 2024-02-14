Donald Trump calls for a change in leadership at the RNC





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump is seeking a leadership change at the Republican National Committee in an effort to install a new slate of loyalists, including his daughter-in-law, at the top of the GOP political machine even before the former president officially secures the party's next presidential nomination. .

Current RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has said she has no plans to leave the committee until at least after South Carolina's Feb. 24 primary election.

Still, Trump demanded Monday night that McDaniel be replaced by Michael Whatley, the North Carolina GOP chairman. The new co-president, Trump said, should be his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Trump's decision to expel McDaniel days after the two met at his Mar-a-Lago residence and agreed to delay a decision on his future reflects his urgency to force Republicans to unite behind him in a probable revenge against President Joe Biden. Although Trump has yet to muster enough delegates to secure the nomination, he is eyeing a knockout blow against Nikki Haley, his last major primary rival, in his home state of South Carolina next week.

At the heart of Trump's demands are his false theories about election fraud. Trump has long complained that the RNC isn't focused enough on preventing voter fraud, which he says cost him the 2020 election, even though his own election officials, the Justice Department and many courts have found no evidence to support his claims.

Trump, in his statement, emphasized that Whatley is committed to election integrity, which is something we must respect to prevent fraud in our elections so that it cannot be stolen.

RNC spokesman Keith Schipper said McDaniel has no immediate plans to step down.

Speaker McDaniel has been on the road helping elect Republicans up and down the ballot and she will continue to work hard to beat Biden this fall. Nothing has changed and there will be no decisions or announcements on future plans until South Carolina, he said.

That's even as Haley warned her party against acceding to Trump's wishes.

Referencing Trump's efforts to get the RNC to nominate the presumptive nominee, Haley spoke Tuesday about moves by her rivals to replace McDaniel, who has not announced his departure.

What we saw yesterday was he took a different approach, she said. He has now decided to fire the RNC chair, he has named the new RNC chair, his daughter-in-law will be co-chair, and he is making his campaign manager the official who runs the party. Think about what is happening right now. Is this how you are going to try to win elections?

Immediately after Trump's announcement, Haley's campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, said Trump was simply rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Haley's plan if given the opportunity to lead the RNC? She would blow everything up, Ankney said, and fire everyone.

McDaniel, the niece of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, was chosen by Trump to lead the RNC shortly after his election in 2016. The 50-year-old from Michigan was a staunch defender of the former president and helped reshape the Republican Party's board of directors in his image, but the Trump Make America Great Again movement has increasingly blamed him for the party's struggles in recent national elections.

The campaign's effective takeover of the RNC would bring benefits to both the committee and Trump's campaign, at least in theory.

The RNC has struggled to raise money, especially after Trump tried to ban it from using his name and likeness to raise money. An integration would also open the door to more skeptical donors who remain reluctant to give directly to the Trump campaign or super PAC. Campaign finance information released last week showed the RNC had just $8 million in the bank and $1 million in debt.

None of Trump's leadership wishes will come true without an in-person vote from the Republican National Committee, which is expected to meet later this spring.

Under Trump's preferred arrangement, senior adviser Chris LaCivita would retain his current role running Trump's campaign in addition to becoming the RNC's director of operations.

Whatley, who is general counsel for the RNC, would succeed McDaniel.

He has paid particular attention to the risks of voter fraud in recent years, taking credit for hiring a large contingent of lawyers ahead of the 2020 election. Last year, he failed in his attempt to become co-chair of the RNC, despite Trump's endorsement.

Lara Trump would then likely take over as number 2 of the RNC.

She is married to Trump's second son, Eric, and has played a particularly active role in all three of her father-in-law's campaigns. She briefly considered running for Senate in her home state of North Carolina in 2022, but decided against it, saying she wanted to spend more time with her young children.

The New York Times first reported that Trump was considering installing Lara Trump at the RNC.

Meanwhile, Democratic National Committee spokesperson director Alex Floyd said: Trump is making it clear that the GOP is the home of insurrectionists and extreme MAGA fanatics.

Whatley has threatened our democracy once before when he spread lies about the results of the 2020 election, Floyd said. Now Trump is rewarding him by announcing that democracy will be on the ballot in November.

___

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Bamberg, South Carolina, and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

