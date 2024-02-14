Politics
Indonesians elect Jokowi's successor
Presidential candidate and former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, vice-presidential candidate Muhaimin Iskandar, presidential candidate and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, candidate Presidential candidate and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and vice presidential candidate Mahfud MD (L to R) react on stage during the final presidential election debate at the Jakarta Convention Center, Jakarta on 4 February 2024.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images
More than 200 million Indonesian voters head to more than 800,000 polling stations in the world's third-largest democracy on Wednesday to elect President Joko Widodo's successor, a new national House of Representatives and various local lawmakers.
Defense Minister Probowo Subianto, 72, is leading what could be the former army general's latest attempt to run for the top political post in the world's most populous Muslim country, according to various opinion polls before the February 14 vote. Widodo, also known as Jokowi, defeated Probowo in the last two presidential elections.
The outcome of these elections could affect Indonesia's nascent democracy to some extent, while also determining whether Southeast Asia's largest economy can achieve developed country status by 2045. also unclear whether the new president would derail the transfer of the national capital from Jakarta to Nusantara or scale back the situation. Jokowi's ambitions to make Indonesia a global hub for battery manufacturing.
“It is [Probowo’s] the election to lose, but that doesn't mean he's going to win that quickly,” Richard Borsuk, associate senior research fellow at Nanyang Technological University's Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told CNBC's Squawk Box Asia ” last week.
Some of the latest opinion polls show that Probowo received more than 50% of the vote against two other opponents. Probowo was nominated by his Gerindra party.
To win the election, a couple must obtain more than 50% of the national vote on Wednesday and at least 20% of the votes cast in more than half of Indonesia's 38 provinces. If no couple succeeds, the Indonesians from the world's largest archipelagic state, covering more than 17,000 islands, will head to a runoff in June between the two top-performing couples.
Voters have six hours to cast their ballots for their favorite presidential and vice-presidential duo, as well as lawmakers at the national, provincial and regency levels, as well as a regional senator for the national parliament.
Polling stations will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and close at 1 p.m. local time in all three Indonesian time zones. Preliminary results may be available within a day, but official results may not be expected for up to a month.
Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is running for president with the support of three parties, including the secular Nasdem Party in the ruling coalition and the conservative Islamic Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). Muhaimin Iskandar, better known as Cak Imin and leader of the National Awakening Party (PKB), is his vice-presidential running mate.
Former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pronowo has been nominated as a presidential candidate by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), alongside Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin as its vice-presidential candidate.
In Indonesia, only coalitions or individual political parties holding at least 20% of the seats in the House of Representatives or a quarter of the popular vote in previous House of Representatives elections can nominate pairs of presidential and presidential candidates. vice-presidency.
Probowo's military past
Jokowi is not running for re-election after serving two terms of up to five years. His eldest son and current mayor of Surakarta or Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is however Probowo's running mate. Gibran, 36, was added to the ticket after laws were changed to allow candidates under the age of 40 to run for president or vice president if they held a regional office.
“The theme of the Probowo camp is continuity, there will be quite a bit of it, but I find it hard to believe that Probowo does not want to leave his own mark. He has been running for president for a very long time, he has just a military environment,” said Borsuk of NTU’s RSIS.
Probowo was once an Indonesian special forces commander. He was dishonorably discharged from office in 1998 after troops under his command allegedly captured and tortured democracy activists opposed to the dictatorship of President Suharto, his father-in-law, before the riots that preceded the start democratic reforms in the fourth most populous country in the world. populous nation.
Probowo was also accused of leading a massacre of hundreds of people in East Timor in 1983. Decades later, he was renamed “cute” grandfather as his campaign featured his awkward dance moves on the social networks, endearing him to young voters.
More than half of Indonesia's electorate was born after 1980. The minimum voting age is 17.
“There is a real fear that he will roll back some of the democratic standards that Indonesia has worked towards since Suharto,” Borsuk added.
Jokowi's economic legacy
Despite previous animosity between the two, Probowo pledged to continue Jokowi's popular economic reform agenda.
“During his decade in power, Jokowi introduced several significant reforms that improved the long-term economic outlook, including a radical shake-up of the country's labor market and increased infrastructure spending,” wrote Gareth Leather, senior economist. for Asia at Capital Economics. a note dated February 7.
The manner in which Jokowi's son was named Probowo's running mate has drawn criticism of nepotism, but is seen as an attempt by Jokowi to ensure some continuity in his policies.
“Whoever wins, the new government will face medium-term structural constraints, including falling revenue ratios, inefficient spending (subsidies still high relative to productive infrastructure spending) and overreliance on “with regard to raw materials”, estimate economists at Goldman Sachs led by Rina Jio. »wrote in a December 14 note.
There will likely be more political uncertainty in 2025 after the new administration is inaugurated on October 1 this year, they added.
Economists at Goldman Sachs said these measures could include potentially halting the new capital project, potential attempts to relax the budget deficit cap currently set at 3% of GDP and a potentially lower inflation rate, if the new government decided to abandon the project. One percentage point increase in value added tax, scheduled for January 1, 2025.
“For now, given that the candidates appear to be running on similar economic platforms, we believe the very short-term economic and business implications are limited,” they said.
CNBC's Celestine Francis contributed to this story.
