Trump's NATO remarks called stupid, shameful and un-American by Biden: live

Donald Trump's remarks regarding NATO allies and Russian aggression were criticized by Joe Biden who urged the House of Representatives to act quickly on aid to Ukraine.

Over the weekend, Mr. Trump said that if countries did not pay their fair share for the alliance, there would be no American protection and he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants.

The president said his predecessors' comments amounted to kowtowing to a Russian dictator, calling him stupid, shameful, dangerous and un-American.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a ruling that struck down his defense of immunity from prosecution for crimes allegedly committed in the line of duty, which could prompt the nation's highest court to weigh in on another huge issue weighing on his campaign.

An appeals court ruling last week rejected his request for immunity from charges related to the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Supreme Court met last week to hear opening arguments in another case focused on whether states have the power to exclude Mr. Trump from ballots under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution , which prohibits insurgents from resuming public office.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1707862547Watch: Biden says Trump's NATO remarks are stupid, shameful, dangerous and un-American

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 13, 2024 10:15 p.m.

1707861568Verdict in Trump civil fraud trial expected Friday

Molly Crane-Newman of the New York Daily News reports that the verdict in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial will be handed down Friday by Judge Arthur Engoron.

She cites a source close to the file according to whom it will be published barring unforeseen circumstances.

The former president could have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars and could even be banned from working in real estate in New York state.

His co-defendants from his company include both his adult sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump as well as former senior executives of the Trump Organization.

The verdict was expected at the end of January but was delayed:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 13, 2024 9:59 p.m.

1707860747House GOP seeks testimony from special counsel in Biden classified documents investigation

Mr. Hur, a former Republican prosecutor in Maryland appointed to the task by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, caused a stir last week after releasing a report revealing that the president deliberately withheld highly sensitive documents after leaving office. Vice President of Barack Obama. in January 2017 and that they had not been safely stored at his home in Delaware or his office in Washington, DC.

He did not accuse Mr. Biden of a crime, but included a surprisingly personal attack, describing his subject as likely to appear before a jury as an elderly, friendly, well-meaning man with a poor memory.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 13, 2024 9:45 p.m.

1707859756Georgia election interference: Judge to hold hearing on Fani Willis for two days

Judge Scott McAfee, presiding over Georgia's sprawling Fulton County election interference case, will hold a two-day hearing on the motion to disqualify Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case.

The motion was filed by defendant Michael Roman after allegations of inappropriate relationships between the two prosecutors came to light, then joined by several other defendants, including former President Donald Trump.

Here is our latest report on the case, by Alex Woodward:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 13, 2024 9:29 p.m.

1707858947Rosenmontag Carnival floats Trump pamphlet

A carnival float depicting Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump who cut a swastika from the US national flag appears during the annual Rose Monday carnival parade (Rosenmontag) in Dusseldorf, Germany, February 12, 2024 Rose Monday is the traditional highlight of the carnival season in many German cities.

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Another tank shows former president stabbing Ukrainian soldier in the back

(PA)

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 13, 2024 9:15 p.m.

1707857147ICYMI: Haley accuses Trump of attacking all veterans by disrespecting her husband's military service

Donald Trump's challenger for the Republican presidential nomination was interviewed last night by CNN's Jake Tapper and continued to lash out at his rival for his absurd attack on her husband's absence from the campaign trail (he's stationed abroad, something Mr. Trump never wanted to do).

She shrewdly expanded her attack as part of a strategy to expose the former president's cynical disregard for all veterans and the U.S. military in general.

Yesterday she said this on the same subject, which is a lovely line.

She also hit back at him on social media, waging war on multiple fronts.

Joe SommerladFebruary 13, 2024 8:45 p.m.

1707855347Republican senator confronts Trump's party brainwashing

Fox host Shannon Bream argued with Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton on Sunday over whether the Republican Party gave Joe Biden and the Democrats a message victory by pandering to Donald's wishes Trump and killing a bipartisan immigration bill negotiated in the Senate.

Mr. Cotton defended Republicans, including himself, who voted against the bill, which died in the Senate last week after only a few Republicans (including the lead Republican negotiator for the compromise, James Lankford) crossed party lines to vote in his favor. The move served to sideline Mr. Lankford while capitulating to Mr. Trump and his loyalists who did not want to see Republicans hand Mr. Biden an election-year message victory.

But it also served to call into question whether Republican elected officials are serious about border security or simply want to use the U.S. immigration system as a political stick.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 13, 2024 8:15 p.m.

1707854196History is Watching: Biden urges House to act quickly on Ukraine aid

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on the Republican-led House of Representatives to move quickly to approve the $95.34 billion ($75.69 billion) defense aid package that passed the Senate by a 70-29 vote earlier in the day, putting House Speaker Mike Johnson on notice. and his colleagues that their actions will long be remembered.

If we don't stop [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's appetite for power and control in Ukraine, it will not be limited to Ukraine, and the cost to America and our allies and partners will increase, he said, speaking from the State Dining Room of the White House, just hours after the Senate. vote.

For congressional Republicans who think they can oppose funding for Ukraine without being held accountable. History is watching us…the failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten, he added.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 13, 2024 7:56 p.m.

1707853547While Republicans can turn a blind eye to Trump's NATO comments, the rest of the world has no such option.

This weekend, at a rally in South Carolina, Donald Trump practically goaded Putin into invading European countries when he recalled that he had told the head of state of a NATO country, speaking about Russia during his presidency, that if the country didn't pay its obligations, I wouldn't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want.

Eric Garcia has the story:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 13, 2024 7:45 p.m.

1707852507Watch: Biden says Trump's NATO remarks are stupid, shameful, dangerous and un-American

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 13, 2024 7:28 p.m.

