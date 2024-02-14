Politics
A strong relationship with Turkey is in America's best interest
I recently swam from Asia to Europe. It took me a little over an hour. This is not a brag about my anemic aquatic abilities. Rather, it is about recognizing that a country, Trkiye (commonly called Turkey in the United States), and a city, Istanbul, physically straddle this East-West philosophical divide. Likewise, as war rages in Ukraine to the north and ravages Gaza to the south, here comes Trkiye again, right in the middle.
The governments of both countries may change, but not the geography. This is why Congress's decision last week to approve Trkiye's acquisition of 40 new F-16 aircraft and 79 upgraded aircraft is so important and significant for both the United States and Trkiye. This demonstrates the commitment of both countries that a strong bilateral relationship is in our collective interest.
Trkiye's F-16 fleet is essential to NATO's strength, ensuring future interoperability between allies and giving Trkiye, NATO's second largest army, a greater ability to share our collective security .
But our relationship is based on much more than that. Since Russia's first invasion of Ukraine in 2014, Trkiye has tirelessly supported Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Its commercial sales of highly effective drones to Ukraine thwarted Moscow's early ambitions for a full-scale invasion in 2022 and continue to undermine Russia's war effort. Turkey's implementation of the Montreux Convention, an international agreement that limits the passage of certain military vessels through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, has prevented other Russian warships from transiting to the Black Sea.
When war threatened global food security, Trkiyes diplomats negotiated the Black Sea Grains Initiative, enabling the safe passage of nearly 33 million tons of grain to more than 40 countries. As one of the Black Sea powers, Trkiye has helped keep sea lanes open and safe, minimizing the impact of mines on the continued transit of grain and other essential products.
We are counting on Trkiye to use its influence, historical ties and economic power in many corners of the world, because Trkiye is unique in its ability to open conversations with our adversaries in ways and in places where we cannot all. just not. For example, Trkiye is well positioned to play a role in resolving the conflict in Gaza. Like the United States, Trkiye supports the creation of a Palestinian state as the best path to lasting peace. Additionally, it has proven to be a viable alternative to the PRC in sub-Saharan Africa and Central Asia for countries seeking high-quality infrastructure, without the accompanying debt trap.
Improving relations between the United States and Latvia advances a range of issues critical to the security, strength, and prosperity of the United States. In addition to this $23 billion F-16 deal, the ongoing transformation of Trkiyes' defense sector, from drones and high-tech components to engines and artillery shells, is an integral part of the chain of U.S. defense procurement and the strength of our alliance with NATO. We are working in partnership with the Turkish defense industry to increase our stockpiles of critical munitions, which need to be replenished following our unprecedented assistance in defending Ukraine against Russia's full-scale invasion. In Texas, the Department of Defense is building three munitions lines purchased from a Turkish defense company.
By next year, an estimated 30 percent of all 155mm rounds manufactured in the United States will come from these Texas factories, thanks to the U.S.-Turkey defense partnership.
In commercial aviation, we look forward to the major expansion of Turkish Airlines' Boeing fleet, which continues to announce new routes to the United States, enabling Turkish students, business leaders and tourists to learn, to invest and take advantage of all we have to offer.
There are certainly issues on which the United States and Trkiye disagree. Our approaches to countering ISIS are not always aligned, but Trkiye is a vital member of the anti-ISIS coalition. We will continue to work collaboratively on these and other difficult questions to close these gaps.
During my confirmation hearing in September 2021, I said Trkiye was an indispensable ally. Events since then have reaffirmed that this country, still in the midst of conflict, is just that.
My former colleagues in Congress, by making this F-16 sale a reality, including in a bipartisan manner, have created the opportunity to reinvigorate this key relationship. They did the right thing.
Jeff Flake is currently the United States Ambassador to Trkiye. He previously represented Arizona in the United States House of Representatives and Senate.
