Voters in Indonesia, the world's 3rd largest democracy, prepare to elect a new presidentExBulletin

Indonesians vote for a new president on Wednesday, amid concerns about democratic backsliding and a leading candidate with a history of human rights abuses.
LEILA FADEL, HOST:
Voters in the world's third-largest democracy will go to the polls tomorrow to elect a new president. Indonesia is also Southeast Asia's largest economy and the world's most populous Muslim-majority country. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Jakarta on what's at stake.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL GROUP: (Singing in a language other than English).
ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Fans filled Jakarta Stadium on Sunday to rally in support of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming, mayor of the city of Surakarta and son of outgoing President Joko Widodo. Polls give Prabowo a considerable lead over his rivals, who were both provincial governors. If no candidate obtains an absolute majority, a second round will take place in June. This is the youngest Indonesian electorate ever. More than half of its 204 million eligible voters were born after 1980. One of them is Ulfa Nurmaulida, a first-time voter and student at an Islamic school.
ULFA NURMAULIDA: (Through interpreter) Mr. Prabowo is cuddly and kind and – sorry, I'm a little nervous.
KUHN: She says she knows Prabowo the same way many other young voters do.
NURMAULIDA: (Through interpreter) On social media like TikTok, YouTube and television.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
KUHN: Prabowo's team presented him as a jovial, dancing grandfather whose smiling avatar adorns sky-blue T-shirts. Erick Thohir is a Prabowo supporter and Indonesia's Minister of Public Enterprises. Prabowo was expected to continue President Joko Widodo's policies, and Thohir likes that.
ERICK THOHIR: I believe in stability and continuity. And if Indonesia is not stable also politically, I don't think it's good for the region and also for global geopolitics.
KUHN: Under Widodo – or Jokowi, as he is known – Indonesia's economy has grown at around 5% per year. His policies of building infrastructure and reducing poverty are popular. Jokowi defeated Prabowo in the 2014 and 2019 elections, but some supporters who once hailed Jokowi as a democrat are angry because they believe he nominated his 36-year-old son as his vice presidential candidate. Political scientist Dewi Fortuna Anwar says Jokowi is tarnishing his own legacy.
DEWI FORTUNA ANWAR: Two things still save Indonesia's position. First, the country has a vibrant civil society and, second, the elections were generally free and fair.
KUHN: But Anwar says the evidence suggests Jokowi is trying to swing this election.
ANWAR: So you have problems with co-optation and corruption. You have the problem of real intimidation to vote for a particular candidate. This reminds everyone, at least those who remember it, of the New Order government.
KUHN: Many first-time voters were born after General Suharto's New Order government from 1966 to 1998. However, many older voters remember it.
(SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST)
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Non-English language spoken).
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken).
KUHN: Cries for reformasi, or reform, are coming from students and teachers at Trisakti University in Jakarta. They are gathered near a monument to four students who called for political reforms in 1998 and were shot dead by soldiers. Usman Hamid was then a student at Trisakti. He now works for Amnesty International.
USMAN HAMID: So this election is an existential moment for the pro-democracy and human rights movement in Indonesia.
KUHN: The Indonesian military fired Prabowo in 1998 for his role in human rights violations, including during Indonesia's US-backed invasion of East Timor between 1975 and 1999. Usman Hamid claims that Prabowo was also involved in the Trisakti shooting that ultimately led to Suharto's downfall.
HAMID: The fact that Indonesia has as its next president someone who will be implicated in human rights violations is a reflection of Indonesia's failure to prosecute those responsible for crimes committed in the past.
KUHN: Hamid notes that Indonesia is not the only country prone to the rollback of democracy and the return of authoritarian leaders.
Anthony Kuhn, NPR News, Jakarta.
(SOUNDBITE OF CINEMATIC ORCHESTRA'S “FLOWERS”)
