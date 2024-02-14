Biden slams Trump's comments on Russia and NATO as anti-American





President Biden on Tuesday denounced former President Donald J. Trump for encouraging Russia to attack some NATO allies, calling the comments stupid, shameful, dangerous and un-American as he implored Republicans to House of Representatives to defy their putative nominee and pass new security aid for Ukraine and Israel.

In a televised statement, Mr. Biden said a $95 billion spending package that the Senate passed earlier in the day in a bipartisan vote was imperative to help defeat President Vladimir's brutal assault V. Putin against Russia against Ukraine. And he linked the legislative debate to Mr. Trump's campaign speech siding with Moscow against the European allies he considered delinquent.

Can you imagine? ” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House. A former president of the United States says that? The whole world heard it. And the worst part is that he really means it. No other president in our history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as possible, I never will. For God's sake, it's stupid, it's shameful, it's dangerous, it's un-American.

Mr. Trump, who has long expressed admiration for Mr. Putin and derision for NATO and Ukraine, boasted at a campaign rally this weekend that he had warned NATO allies who were not spending enough on their own armies that he would not come to their countries. defense if Russia attacked them. This would effectively render ineffective Article 5 of the alliances' charter, which requires members to assist each other in the event of external attack. But not only would he not help the allies, Mr. Trump added that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted against them.

The former president's stunning comments favoring a longtime enemy over a longtime friend have inflamed the debate on Capitol Hill over renewed military aid to Ukraine, which has been stalled for months even as troops there are running out of ammunition and struggling to recapture territory captured by Russian forces.

The Senate finally passed the $95 billion security aid package Tuesday morning, by a vote of 70 to 29, with 22 Republicans joining nearly all Democrats in supporting the funding. The package includes $60.1 billion for Ukraine, $14.1 billion for Israel, $9.2 billion for humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, Ukraine and other conflict zones, and $4.8 billion for Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific allies concerned about an aggressive China.

Speaker Mike Johnson, however, pledged not to allow a vote in the House without including tough policies cracking down on illegal immigration. Absent a single change in border policy from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own way on these important issues, he said Monday evening.

But Mr. Johnson, under pressure from Mr. Trump, who has said he does not want to give Mr. Biden a political victory, has already rejected the inclusion of a bipartisan border compromise negotiated by a conservative Republican senator with his Democratic and independent counterparts. The likelihood of agreement on an even tougher package that would be acceptable to both Mr. Trump and enough Democrats to pass the Senate seems unlikely, if not impossible.

As a result, aid to Ukraine and Israel remains hostage to a domestic political dispute with no easy solution. Previously approved military aid for Ukraine, which seeks to expel Russian invaders from its eastern territories, has already run out, while Israel needs resupply after four months of military operations in response to the Hamas terrorist attack of October 7.

Last week, Mr. Johnson tried to pass a bill providing only aid to Israel, but he failed to obtain the two-thirds of the votes he needed for the parliamentary maneuver, amid threats veto by Mr. Biden, who opposed the separation of the package and the departure of Ukraine. out.

Democrats can try to bypass Mr. Johnson and introduce the security package if they can muster enough Republicans to reach 218 signatures on a so-called discharge petition, but it is a cumbersome process and difficult that takes time and rarely. works.

Mr. Biden challenged Mr. Johnson to allow a floor vote, arguing that there is a clear majority in the House in favor of the plan, despite the president and the hard-line Freedom Caucus.

We can't walk away now, the president said. This is what Putin is betting on. He just said that categorically. Supporting this bill means standing up to Putin. To oppose it is to play into Putin's hands.

Mr. Biden added that Republicans who stood in the way would ultimately be held accountable, repeating his recent statement that history is watching. He framed the issue as a choice between freedom and autocracy.

Are you going to stand with Ukraine or with Putin? He asked. Will you stand with America or with Trump?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/13/us/politics/biden-republicans-ukraine-aid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos