Boeing orders almost frozen following Alaska Air incident | Consumer Monitoring





New York (CNN) Boeing, affected by quality concerns following the incident of a door stopper burst on an Alaska Airlines flight early last month, reported that January was its worst month for new plane orders since the height of the pandemic. The company announced Tuesday that it has reserved orders for just three planes, all 737 Max planes, to an unidentified customer. But three 737 Max orders were also canceled, representing a net zero order for the period. The company last recorded three or fewer gross orders in June 2020, when it had just one aircraft order. The last time Boeing had zero or negative net orders was in January 2021, when it had negative net orders of 1. The pandemic caused a temporary virtual shutdown of air travel and massive losses across the airline industry, stifling demand for new aircraft orders. Boeing's orders during the period were also affected by a Grounded for 20 months of the 737 Max, its best-selling model, after two fatal accidents of the plane which killed 346 people at the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. The very poor month for orders at Boeing follows 369 total net orders in December, a record month for the company, and a sign that its airline customers had recovered from the pandemic and were eager to add new planes to their fleet. That month was the best year for Boeing orders since before the 2019 grounding. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the Alaska Air flight, said four bolts needed to hold the door plug in place were missing from the plane which was delivered by Boeing to Alaska last October. Although the NTSB has not identified who was responsible for the missing bolts, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told investors earlier this month that whatever its findings, We caused the problem. Earlier this month, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the company no longer expects to get any of the 737 Max 10 models it has ordered in the near future. He described the Alaska Air incident as the straw that made the camels turn back, in terms of its intention to take delivery of the new, longer Max model. And Southwest Airlines, another major Boeing customer, said it was I no longer count on expected deliveries later this year of the 737 Max 7. Both models have not yet been certified to carry passengers by the Federal Aviation Administration, a process that may now be delayed by the Alaska Air incident. Uncertainty surrounding this process and a desire to see how the NTSB investigation plays out could be one reason Boeing's orders came to a screeching halt during the month. The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

