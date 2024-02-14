Jon Stewart reacts to Donald Trump and Joe Biden's presidential age debate





Jon Stewart came out of retirement from The Daily Show to call out two of America's retiring presidential candidates.

On his first day in nine years, the late-night host weighed in on the ongoing debate over whether likely 2024 presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump were too old to occupy their functions. The ages of Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, have become a hot topic among voters in recent months, amid concerns about their respective cognitive abilities ahead of this year's elections.

“So the question then becomes: What are we doing here, people? Stewart asked on Monday's show. He added: “These two candidates, they're both facing the same challenge and it's not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to run for president might face some of these challenges. »

We have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for president of this country in the history of this country, he continued. They are the oldest people to ever run for president, beating the record they set during their last campaign by just four years!

Stewart then described Biden and Trump as objectively old. He added: They are old enough [where] there are no more age-related milestones to jump through. They got the AARP card. They have social security. They have their discounts on movies. There's no, oh, wait until you're 88, you can drink and drive! No! The only thing they have left is a shout out from Smuckers on the Today show.

However, Stewart noted that their age doesn't mean that either man is dynamic, productive or even capable of doing things. But they both push the limits to do the hardest job in the world, he said. What's crazy is to think that it's them, as voters, who have to silence their concerns and criticism. It’s the candidates’ job to allay concerns, not voters’ job to not mention them.

Stewart acknowledged that while Biden “is not Donald Trump,” he explained that the issues in this election don't matter. [him] less subject to scrutiny in the future either. He then warned viewers that the next nine months are going to suck as both of their political campaigns heat up ahead of the election.

Joe Biden, Jon Stewart, Donald Trump.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Comedy Central; James Devaney/GC Images

All of this is going to make you feel like Tuesday, Nov. 5, is the only day that matters, and that day really matters, Stewart said. But man, November 6th is no reason to sneeze nor is November 7th. If your man loses, bad things may happen, but the country is not over. And if your man wins, the country is in no way saved.

The good news is that I'm not saying we shouldn't worry about who wins the election, he concluded. I say you have to worry about every day before and every day after forever.

Watch Stewart discuss Biden and Trump's ages in the video above.

