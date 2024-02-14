Chinese shipyards are ready for a protracted war. The Americas are not.

More than half of global commercial shipbuilding production came from China last year, making it by far the world's largest shipbuilder. Western shipyards, once prolific, which helped forge empires, expand trade and win wars, have shriveled. Europe accounts for only 5% of global production, while the United States contributes almost nothing. Most of what China doesn't build comes from South Korea and Japan.

The scale [of Chinas shipbuilding] “It’s almost hard to understand,” said Thomas Shugart, an associate senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, whose research focuses on maritime competition. The degree to which this eclipses American shipbuilding is simply incredible.

This shipbuilding empire is a symbol of China's historic transformation from an inward-looking continental nation to a maritime power. But it's more than that. It is a key strategic asset for Beijing as Chinese leader Xi Jinping attempts to reshape the world order in peacetime and prepares to prevail over domestic rivals in war.

The Chinese shipbuilding giants that make merchant ships for the world are often the same ones that build warships for the Chinese navy. Their shipyards are thriving, with billion-dollar contracts pouring in not only for wartime gray hulls, but also for container ships, tankers and bulk carriers for shipping lines from China, the West and even from Taiwan.

With their order books full for years to come, shipyards expanded, trained huge reserves of workers, and built sprawling supply chains.

China's military planners have harnessed all of this to build the world's largest navy, a hull force at the heart of Xi's greatest ambitions to project power abroad, to protect the sea lanes that connect China to the world and absorb Taiwan.

America's once-robust shipbuilding industry declined. It no longer produces significant numbers of commercial ocean-going vessels. Many shipyards have only one major customer, the Navy, and these shipyards often struggle with backlogs, labor shortages, a lack of suppliers and cost overruns.

The main difference between the Chinese and American shipbuilding industrial bases is that China enjoys a massive commercial shipbuilding workload,” Rear Admiral Thomas J. Anderson told a congressional subcommittee. in May, while serving as program executive director for U.S. ships. Meanwhile, he added, the U.S. government is going it alone, bearing all costs of the ships and associated infrastructure.

It is clear that China's commercial shipbuilding industry offers them a huge advantage in terms of shipbuilding capacity,” he said.

In a protracted conflict, China's shipyards would give its navy a significant advantage. Sized to build at the pace of war, they would be able to rapidly ramp up production, replace lost ships and repair damaged ones. It's a capability that American shipyards brought to combat during World War II, building Allied ships faster than German submarines could sink them.

Today, U.S. shipyards are struggling to meet peacetime demand. Submarines are bogged down by maintenance delays and new submarines are behind schedule. The Navy, for example, expects two new Virginia-class submarines a year, but it receives those boats at a rate of 1.4, a Defense Department official said last year.

There is not enough skilled labor, dry docks are scarce, and in the case of some critical components, only a handful of suppliers are left standing.

This is particularly troubling, American strategists say, in light of what the Ukrainian conflict has shown: wars can last a long time and fighting them requires industry. American weapons factories have struggled to keep pace on the Ukrainian battlefields. Its munitions manufacturers and shipyards are not ready for war with China.

If the United States intervened in a conflict over Taiwan, American forces would have to prevent Chinese ships from reaching the island and offloading equipment and thousands of troops. Each side would try to remove as many enemy ships as possible from the board to prevent those ships from firing their missiles.

In such a scenario, both sides would have to quickly bring their damaged ships back into play, repaired, ready to return to combat and able to use their firepower. The United States would have difficulty expanding its shipbuilding and repair facilities in the midst of war, in part because modern shipyard workers must be trained.

China would have no such problems. Its advantage is visible on an island near Shanghai, at the mouth of the Yangtze River. Two huge shipyards now stand on the island, known as Changxing, concentrating much of the shipbuilding power in one location.

Changxing Island is being transformed into a colossal shipbuilding base,” the Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote in a May report. Construction began with the relocation of the Jiangnan shipyard to the island from central Shanghai during the years 2005 to 2008. followed by the transfer of a second shipyard, Hudong Zhonghua, which is still in progress.

The shipyards are owned by subsidiaries of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, a state-owned giant whose clients range from the Chinese navy to foreign shipping companies. French shipping giant CMA CGM signed a $3 billion deal for 16 container ships last year, after ordering 22 vessels two years before. The Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine also sends him big contracts.

May satellite images obtained from Maxar Technologies show the vast Jiangnan facility. About two dozen ships are visible in the busy yard. Some are new; others appear to be undergoing renovation or repair. There are what appear to be container ships, destroyers and China's third aircraft carrier, known as the Type 003.

While we used to see some levels of division between the commercial side and the military side, those lines have become increasingly blurred,” said Matthew Funaiole, a senior fellow with the China Power Project at CSIS, who follows Following developments in Chinese shipbuilding.

Satellite images of Jiangnan analyzed by CSIS in recent years have shown an Evergreen ship docked alongside three Chinese warships and, in another case, the identifiable green of an Evergreen hull next to the Chinese aircraft carrier. A dry dock used for the carrier was previously occupied by a container ship under construction for CMA CGM, the CSIS analysis showed, suggesting resources were shared between the commercial and military sides of the operations.

When foreign companies pay the Chinese shipyard, some of that revenue is most likely reinvested in the shipyard, Funaiole said. If the piers, dry docks and assembly halls that are invested in are also the piers, dry docks and assembly halls that are used to produce military ships, how do you write that? »

For Shugart of the Center for a New American Security, this is the bottom line: All these countries buying ships from China are paying them to build the shipyards they would need to repair their fleets in wartime,” he said. said, adding, “It's kind of hard to watch.”

CMA CGM did not respond to a request for comment. Evergreen said its ships were built by the commercial department of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, which it said was separate from the company's military department. Evergreens' shipbuilding contracts are purely civil and commercial in nature, the statement said.

The Chinese Navy has 370 combat ships, more than the US Navy. This number is expected to reach 435 by 2030. Its shipyards are building increasingly sophisticated warships, such as the large and well-equipped Renhai-class surface combatant. They also built the world's largest coast guard and fishing fleets, as well as a vast merchant navy, adding to China's maritime power.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy is expected to stay the same size or shrink in size over the next few years from the current 292 hulls, retiring more ships than it puts into service, before starting to grow again. The logistics support and maritime transport fleet that helps the army is aging.

The US Navy has superior platforms to those of China, such as a large number of aircraft carriers. But naval strategists increasingly say that fleet size also matters: the bigger, the better.

Carlos Del Toro, the U.S. Navy secretary, says he has a keen interest in shipbuilding. He has led a study of the causes of U.S. shipbuilding problems and is seeking recommendations for a shipbuilding industrial base that would provide the warfighting capabilities our warfighters need, on a relevant timetable,” according to the Navy.

In October, he visited a private shipyard not far from San Francisco. The region was home to one of the busiest shipyards during World War II, a symbol of the glory days of American shipbuilding, much as Changxing Island is today of Chinese shipbuilding powerhouse . The Mare Island Shipyard built 17 nuclear-powered submarines in the decades after the war, before it closed in the mid-1990s.

History demonstrates a clear pattern: No great naval power has ever existed without also being a dominant commercial maritime power, encompassing both shipbuilding and global shipping,” Del Toro said at the end of the last year.

Write to Niharika Mandhana at [email protected]