Indonesians vote to replace Jokowi, floods disrupt some polls

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesians began voting in parts of the archipelago on Wednesday in elections marked by a race to succeed popular President Joko Widodo, whose influence could determine who takes the helm of the third-largest great democracy in the world.

Nearly 259,000 candidates are vying for 20,600 positions across the 17,000-island archipelago in the world's largest single-day election, but all eyes are on the presidency and the fate of Widodo's ambitious agenda after a decade at the helm of Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The race pits two former governors, Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, against controversial frontrunner Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander feared in the 1990s as a top lieutenant of the late Indonesian leader Suharto.

Defense Minister Prabowo is in his third election after losing twice to Widodo, better known as Jokowi, who tacitly supports and is betting on his former rival as a continuity candidate to preserve his legacy, including a role for his son as Prabowo's running mate.

Jokowi, who cannot run again, has not explicitly endorsed a candidate, but his implicit support is rubbing off on Prabowo, with two polls last week projecting he will win a majority of the vote and avoid a runoff.

Those polls showed Prabowo with 51.8% and 51.9% support, with Anies and Ganjar 27 and 31 points behind, respectively. To win, a candidate must obtain more than 50% of the votes and obtain 20% of the votes in half of the country's provinces.

“Jokowi, as a decisive factor, was proven by Prabowo's growing popularity,” said Arya Fernandes of the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies, stressing that voter turnout would be crucial for his first-round victory.

Voters have six hours to vote. Indonesia has three time zones and polling stations in the east have already opened and voting in western areas is expected to close at 06:00 GMT.

Voting was due to begin in Jakarta, but after heavy thunderstorms, flooding was reported in parts of the capital. At a polling station in central Jakarta, the opening was delayed due to the delivery of ballot boxes and the swearing-in of officials.

The extent of the delays is unclear, but Jakarta's disaster agency shared photographs of a flooded polling station as officials moved voting equipment to a safer location.

Earlier, the election commission said voting could be delayed in 10 villages in Central Java due to flooding.

The first indications of the outcome are expected to emerge later Wednesday, based on a sample of votes called a “quick count.” In previous elections, unofficial tallies compiled by reputable companies have been found to be accurate.

Awkward dance moves

The outcome will be closely watched by investors to see who will take the helm of a resource-rich Group of 20 economy that, under Jokowi, has positioned itself as a future destination for multinational companies in the global supply chain of electric vehicles.

Undecided voters will play a crucial role with former Jakarta governor Anies and populist former Central Java governor Ganjar trying to force a June runoff between the top two, a scenario that could change the dynamics of the presidential race.

“I invite everyone to go to the polling stations. Let's not waste our voting rights because this will decide our future,” Anies said before Wednesday's vote.

Anies campaigned on promises of change and preventing a rollback of democratic reforms achieved in the 25 years since the end of Suharto's authoritarian and kleptocratic rule.

Ganjar comes from Jokowi's ruling party and has campaigned extensively to continue the president's policies, but he mostly lacks his support.

Prabowo, 72, has developed a huge following among young people on social media, thanks to a rebranding that transformed his image from a fiery nationalist and military hardman to a grandfatherly figure hug with awkward dance moves.

Prabowo's gentler characterization, broadcast largely on the short-video app TikTok, endeared him to voters under 40, who make up more than half of the 204.8 million voters.

But Jokowi's apparent support for Prabowo, as well as allegations that he intervened in a court ruling allowing his son to run for vice president, have sparked criticism that, unlike previous presidents, he is not remaining neutral on his estate.

His loyalists have rejected the idea and it is unclear whether the allegations will have any impact on Prabowo.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangogy, Bernadette Chrsistina Munthe, Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto; writing by Martin Petty, Ed Davies; editing by Nick Macfie and Stephen Coates)